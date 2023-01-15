Australia

Ten-year-old Sea World helicopter crash victim off life support, 'responding to questions'

Nicholas Tadros has woken up and responded to questions after a series of surgeries in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

HELICOPTER COLLISION GOLD COAST

Two helicopters are seen following a collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, 2 January, 2023. Four people died and another 13 injured in the incident. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt

A boy who was in a coma after a
fatal helicopter collision on the Gold Coast
has woken up.

A social media post attributed to Nicholas Tadros's father Simon said the 10-year-old was off life support but still on a ventilator.

"They have lowered his sedation medicine at times to see if he is responsive and he has woken up and able to respond to some questions with a nod or shake of the head," the post says.
READ MORE

'Legend' Australian pilot, two Britons confirmed dead in horror Gold Coast helicopter crash

"... He is also able to hold my hand but still no movement in his legs yet but have been advised that could be due to the broken bones in both his legs.

"Due to the pain and distress and anxiety levels they have had to sedate him again for now."

The post thanked supporters for their love and prayers and said Nicholas, who had a series of surgeries in the Queensland Children's Hospital last week, has more operations in the week ahead.
A woman wearing a wedding dress
Vanessa Tadros, 36, died after two Gold Coast Sea World Helicopters aircraft hit each other in mid-air last week. Source: Facebook
His mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, died in the 2 January incident when two choppers collided and crashed into a sand bar near Sea World.

British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ashley Jenkinson were also killed.
Victorian mother Winnie de Silva, 33, and her nine-year-old son Leon are in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Jenkinson, 40, was farewelled at a service at Southport Church of Christ on Friday, while Ms Tadros's funeral has been set for Monday in Sydney.

Air Transport Safety Bureau investigators are not expected to complete their probe into the accident until September 2024.
Published 16 January 2023 at 7:33am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:35am
Source: AAP

