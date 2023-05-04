Who are the Aussies going to King Charles III's coronation?

Key Points Australian invitees have been chosen for showing care for others, serving the community and championing progress.

A footballer, genomic researcher and former ballet dancer are among the Australians who will see King Charles crowned.

More than 2000 people are expected to fill Westminster Abbey for the formalities.

While Australian music and cultural legend Nick Cave has admitted he is not a monarchist or a royalist, the artist is among a list of Australians who have accepted an invitation to the coronation of King Charles III.





Cave is one of 14 notable Australians who have been chosen to attend the event at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in addition to Australian dignitaries.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda and state governors will be in London for the coronation, which is expected to be attended by more than 2000 people.





In a blog defending his decision to attend the formal crowning of the King, Cave pointed out that while a younger version of himself may have had different thoughts on attending, the now 65-year-old was cautious of using "young Nick Cave" as a benchmark for what he should or should not do.



He said he was not so “grouchy” as to refuse “an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age.”





“Beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself,” Cave wrote.





“I’m just drawn to that kind of thing – the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring.”



Cave did not indicate if he would pledge allegiance to the King when asked to do so during the formalities, although the Archbishop of Canterbury has told the BBC the pledge will be an invitation rather than a command.





According to the Australian government, the nation's invitees were chosen to show the world the best of the country's values: caring for others, serving community and championing progress.





Footballer Sam Kerr, who has become a role model to not only Australian girls and boys, but people around the world, has been chosen as Australia's flag bearer at the coronation.



As well as being Australia's lead goal scorer and one of the world's best footballers, Matildas captain Kerr is known for being a passionate leader, a team player and a champion of women's sports.





Representatives of all of the 15 Commonwealth Realms will be part of the procession into the abbey, carrying their nation's flag ahead of their prime minister and/or governor-general.



Among the Australians who will watch the King's coronation in person will be the creator of the first Aboriginal-owned art gallery in the UK.





Jasmine Coe is a Wiradjuri-British artist and curator of Coe Gallery – which is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Aboriginal artists.



Another invitee is Dr Daniel Nour, the 2022 Young Australian of the Year and founder of Street Side Medics, a not-for-profit, GP-led mobile medical service for people experiencing homelessness.





The British Royal family has close associations with military services and like the Queen's funeral, the coronation will be attended by a number of service people including Australian Victoria Cross recipient Corporal Daniel Keighran.



Among the Australian attendees will be a number from medical research and health backgrounds.





Emily Regan, a London-based nurse who worked for the UK’s National Health Service during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be present, as well as Professor Merryn Voysey, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Minette Salmon, a researcher who focuses on genetic engineering technologies and immune-mediated diseases.



READ MORE A chance encounter inspired NSW Young Australian of the Year Daniel Nour to help the homeless

Other Australians invited include arts leader Claire Spencer, soprano and mentor to young singers Yvonne Kenny, comedian and disability rights advocate Adam Hills, former ballerina for the Royal Ballet Leanne Benjamin, Cross of Valour recipient Richard Joyes and public speaker and youth advocate Yasmin Poole.





The coronation will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury and take place on Saturday night Australia time .



