'The best game of football': Fans react as Socceroos score first World Cup game win in 12 years

Key Points Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their second group game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

The win raises the Socceroos' hopes of advancing to the knockout phase after a 4-1 loss to France in the first game.

The excitement and relief were palpable amongst Australian fans after the Socceroos delivered a much-needed victory over Tunisia on Saturday.





A stellar header from Mitch Duke delivered Australia a 1-0 victory and the nation's third triumph at the World Cup finals.





In Qatar, Australian fan Matt Farrington told Reuters he thought both teams had played well.





"That was the best game of football I have ever been to, we were like the underdog, we rode our luck, we had our own chances ... Tunisia played so well, but just couldn't put a goal in, but it was a great game," he said.





"That's the reason you follow football, games like that."



For Tunisian fans, the loss means their team will now need to defeat reigning champions France in their final group game to have any chance of reaching the last 16.





Outside the stadium, Doureid Al Moussawi was frustrated with Tunisia's performance.





"Honestly they were weak, the changes weren't in the right time, we didn't see much out of the team, honestly, the performance was weak."



Zouheira Yazidi was excited to see her two countries play in the World Cup, and opted to support Tunisia. In Sydney, supporters from both sides gathered to watch the game together.





Ahead of the game, Zouheira Yazidi said it had been difficult to choose which of her countries to support.





"I actually hope both teams win, to be honest," she told SBS News.





"I was born in Australia, but I'm excited Tunisia are playing so I hope they win!"



'I'm going to start crying'

Duke's moment of magic in the clash at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar raises Australian hopes of advancing to the knockout phase for only the second time.





The Socceroos, after losing 4-1 to France in their cup opener, bank three precious points after Duke's 23rd-minute goal against the Tunisians.



Another positive result against Denmark and the Australians could follow the feat of the fabled 2006 golden generation in progressing out of the group stage.





"No words, it's such a big moment. I'm going to start crying," Duke told SBS after the match.





"I'm trying not to get too caught up in the emotion now. We have one more job to go (against Denmark). And it is time to make more history for Australia."



Socceroos legend John Aloisi labelled it a "massive win" and said it was phenomenal to see the team turn it around after the loss against France.





The win over Tunisia was Australia's first in a dozen years, since downing Serbia in 2010. The Socceroos also saluted against Japan in 2006.





And the oft-maligned Duke became just the eighth Socceroo to score at the World Cup.





His goal came from a brilliant header, pinging the ball from goalkeeper Mat Ryan into the net in just 15 seconds.



Ryan short-passed to the influential Harry Souttar, whose laser-like delivery triggered the attack.





From inside his own box, Souttar found Duke just inside the halfway line and, with a canny side-heel, the forward played in Riley McGree.





McGree fed Craig Goodwin, charging along the left flank, and the Adelaide United man whacked a low ball which deflected off Tunisian defender Mohamed Drager and skimmed towards Duke.





The Socceroos striker belied the degree of difficulty to angle a glancing header into the net.





Pandemonium broke out at Melbourne's Federation Square where fans celebrated with singing and dancing.



Tunisia, who had not conceded a goal to anyone bar Brazil in their previous 10 matches, twice gave Australia anxious moments before halftime.





A sliding Souttar blocked a Drager attempt in the 41st minute and, in added time, Tunisia's captain Youssef Msakni shot just wide from close-range.





The Tunisians ramped up the pressure in the second half - though the Socceroos almost sealed the deal in the 71st minute when Mathew Leckie, sliding towards a near-empty net, narrowly failed to connect with a low Jamie Maclaren cross.





In the next minute, Socceroos captain and goalkeeper Mat Ryan was forced to make his first save - with his next coming just seconds later.





But the Tunisians failed to break the Australian defense and remain on one point from their draw against Denmark in their cup opener.



