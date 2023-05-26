World

The 'everpresent' threat that Queen Elizabeth II and her family faced

A man, seeking revenge, claimed he would "attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth" during her 1983 visit to the US, according to newly-released documents.

Nancy Reagan (left) and Queen Elizabeth II (wearing a tiara) standing next to each other.

Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet in San Francisco in March 1983. Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

KEY POINTS
  • FBI records show there were concerns the IRA or its supporters could target Queen Elizabeth II during visits to the US.
  • In one of the documents, the IRA is labelled an 'everpresent' threat.
  • The IRA, a paramilitary group, wanted to remove Northern Ireland from British rule.
United States federal agents were warned of a potential threat against Queen Elizabeth II's life ahead of her 1983 visit to San Francisco, newly-released documents show.

The alert from an unidentified city police officer is contained in one of 102
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records
, some heavily redacted, that relate to the Queen's visits to the US between 1976-1991 — a period that encompassed the Troubles.

They were published in the wake of a Freedom of Information Act request from US media outlet,
NBC News,
that was filed following her death
in September last year
.

The confidential memo states the officer was a regular patron of a pub that was frequented by "sympathisers" of the paramilitary organisation, the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

At the centre of the Troubles, a 30-year conflict that started in the late 1960s, was the issue of whether Northern Ireland should remain a part of the United Kingdom.

The IRA — which was responsible for around half of the more than 3,500 people killed, including
King Charles
' great uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten — was fighting to end British rule in Northern Ireland.
Queen Elizabeth II (left) stands and speaks in front of a microphone while then US President Ronald Reagan, seated next to her, laughs.
Queen Elizabeth II and US President Ronald Reagan at a state dinner at the De Young Museum, San Francisco, in March 1983. Mr Reagan is laughing following a joke by the Queen, who commented on the lousy California weather she had experienced since her arrival to the US. Source: Getty / Bettmann
The police officer claimed, about a month before the Queen visited, that a man he knew from the venue had called him and "claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet".

According to the memo, the man claimed that he would "attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth" in one of two ways: by "dropping some object" off the Golden Gate Bridge and onto the Royal Yacht Britannia as it sailed under, or "attempting to kill" the monarch during her visit to Yosemite National Park.

The secret service had planned to "close the walkways on the Golden Gate Bridge" as the yacht approached, but bad weather ultimately forced the plan to sail in to be scrapped.
READ MORE

King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey

The documents don't show whether the threat developed in any way or what, if any, action was taken against the man.

But they do highlight that US law enforcement agencies were acutely aware of the potential danger the Queen faced from the IRA and its supporters.

Indeed, that reality was labelled "everpresent" in an internal FBI memo from 1989 when the royal made a "personal visit" to Versailles, Kentucky, where she stayed at her friends' farm.

"While FBIHQ is unaware of any specific threats against the Queen, the possibility of threats against the British monarchy is everpresent from the Irish Republican Army," the memo reads.
Then US President George HW Bush stands next to Queen Elizabeth II.
US President George HW Bush speaks with Queen Elizabeth II at a baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, in May 1991. Source: Getty / Consolidated News Pictures
Another document from 1976 noted a summons was issued to a man who flew a light aircraft with a sign that read, "England, Get out of Ireland", over Battery Park in New York where the Queen toured during her stop in the state while on a US trip.

And in 1991, the FBI said that "Irish groups" were planning a protest at a stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, where the monarch and President George HW Bush attended a baseball match.
READ MORE

Inside the decision to replace Queen Elizabeth's portrait with Indigenous design on $5 note

It pointed to an article in the "Philadelphia Irish Newspaper" that stated "anti-British feelings are running high as a result of well-publicised injustices inflicted on the Birmingham Six by the corrupt English judicial system and the recent rash of brutal murders of unarmed Irish nationalists in the six counties by Loyalists death squads.”

The "Birmingham Six" were six Irishmen who were wrongly jailed in England over an IRA bombing. After spending 17 years behind bars, their convictions were overturned a few months before the Queen's 1991 US visit.
Share
4 min read
Published 26 May 2023 12:04pm
By David Aidone
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Aboriginal flag flies in front of Uluru.

Six years on from the Uluru Statement, Voice advocates want a 'sigh of relief'

Indigenous

A young woman standing with her hands on her waist.

Rhiannon is among a growing number of people struggling to afford this basic necessity

Life

A blonde woman with a blue blazer

British troops shot dead her relative. Now, she's attending King Charles' coronation

World

Dark picture of a young woman in a suit sitting in an office.

'What good is hope?': Why this young activist wants an apology from King Charles

Australia

WA SCHOOL FIREARMS INCIDENT

Teenager charged over 'unthinkable' shooting at Perth school as students hid in fear

Australia

The wall of a brick building on fire collapses.

Two teenagers hand themselves into police after fire destroys Sydney building

Australia

Young girl eating spaghetti at restaurant

Italians are being encouraged to go on a 'pasta strike'. Here's why

World

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia