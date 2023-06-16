The Hunter Valley community has banded together through floods, bushfires and now a tragic bus crash

Key Points A donation fund for Hunter Valley bus crash survivors and victims has reached $420,000.

Singleton mayor Sue Moore says the grief is still very raw for residents.

Support centres with counselling services have been set up in Singleton and Branxton.

Members of the NSW Hunter Valley region, who have already faced traumatic floods and bushfires in recent years, have welcomed donations raised to help those impacted by a fatal bus crash in Greta.





A privately chartered bus carrying 35 guests who attended a wedding at Wandin Estate Winery crashed on Sunday night.





Ten people died, and 25 others were injured. Of the group, nine are in stable conditions at John Hunter Hospital and Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.





In the days since the incident, hundreds of community members gathered in a public vigil to show solidarity, pay their respects for the lives lost and thank first responders.



A makeshift memorial at the crash site has been growing in size as locals grieve the death of 10 community members. Source: AAP / Rhett Wyman Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the event on Thursday night was an important way for residents to come to terms with the extent of the loss suffered.





"I think the community has come through a period of shock, trying to understand how an event like this can happen in our community," he told SBS News.





"We have come together to share our combined grief for the people who have lost their lives. The more we know about these amazing people that have had their lives cut short, the more difficult it becomes."



The mayor said the donations fund - co-ordinated by Rotary Australia - for those directly impacted exceeded $400,000 as of 10am on Friday. The amount includes a $100,000 pledge made by the state government.





"The support that's coming from locally and all around the country for the families and victims of this tragedy has been so much appreciated," he said.





"Talking to victims' families last night, they are very appreciative of the support that's available and to see that so many members of the community are donating."





A makeshift memorial has been growing in size with flowers, cards and teddy bears.



'This one is hard': Community rallies again after fires, floods

Counselling and support are being offered at centres in Singleton and Branxton. NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the counselling will remain available as long as needed.





The community of Singleton has been hardest hit by the disaster, with seven locals among the 10 people killed.





Singleton mayor Sue Moore said the grief is still very raw - and it will be a long time before the community recovers from the impact.



"This one [tragedy] is hard. We have a very strong community there for each other - and the communities are pulling together and doing this yet again," Ms Moore said.





"Singleton is not a newbie to dealing with disasters, whether it's bushfires or floods. We had four major floods last year; and the community of Broke [in the Hunter Valley] was literally smashed to pieces by a massive wall of water that went through there."





Many of the victims were closely involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club, and the AFL Central Coast has cancelled its seniors matches this weekend out of respect.





In memory of the victims, Sydney Swans players will wear black armbands during this weekend's match against the Lions.





"We are deeply saddened by the horrific events over the weekend," Swans chief Tom Harley said.



'Gone global'

Church services are also being held over the weekend and the coming week dedicated to victims and survivors.





Pastor Aaron Donohue from the L3 Church in Greta said coming together is an important part of the grieving process.





"My workplace had several people lost in that event. The impact runs wide and deep," he told SBS News.





"We really want to honour and give tribute [with our church service]. With an event like this, there is the instant loss, but it can also trigger other events that have happened in the past. And that is why it is important to create an opportunity for people to connect and relate."



LISTEN TO Tributes paid to Hunter Valley bus crash victims SBS News 13/06/2023 03:11 Play

Mr Donohue said messages of support have also come in from overseas.





"It's actually gone global in the sense of what's the ripple effect, and how people have really responded in support," he said.





"We have heard from our church network, from people in Austria, and different parts of the world have actually reached out to say that they're praying and their thoughts are with us as well."





The bus driver, Brett Andrew Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday. He was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.





