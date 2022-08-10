The impact of Donald Trump's FBI raid, supermarkets ration eggs, and China's warning to Australia

Good morning, it's Amy Hall here with SBS News' Morning Briefing.



What the FBI raid of Donald Trump's house means for his potential 2024 bid for president

Earlier this week, the Florida residence of former United States President Donald Trump - Mar-a-Lago - was raided by the federal police. While the FBI and Department of Justice are yet to comment on the raid, reports suggest it was related to Mr Trump removing classified documents from the White House and taking them to his private residence. But experts say the raid is unlikely to torpedo his chances of winning the Republican nomination, should he choose to run for president again in 2024 . The two things that could, would be "an improvement in the American economy and a really well organised, concerted drive by the Democrats to mobilise their voters, get them out to vote, and combat voter suppression efforts on the part of the Republicans", ANU political scientist Dr Charles Miller says. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has refused to answer questions during an appearance before New York state's attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.



Some supermarkets in Australia have started rationing eggs. Here's why

You may have noticed some supermarkets are introducing egg buying limits and eateries are modifying their menus and prices. That's because Australia is in the midst of an egg shortage. Several factors are contributing to the shortage, like COVID-19, increased production costs, the war in Ukraine, and natural disasters, but it's essentially a case of demand outstripping supply. Fenech Family Farms owner Matthew Fenech says while predicting an end date for the shortage is near impossible, the process of increasing supply to meet demand will take months.



Australia is experiencing a nationwide egg shortage, with some supermarket shelves empty. Source: SBS News / Rayane Tamer

China's ambassador has issued a warning to Australia over Taiwan

China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian has told the federal government to treat the issue of Taiwan with "caution" saying in a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday that there is "no room for compromise" over Beijing’s territorial claim over the self-governed island. The warning comes as tensions intensify across the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. The Chinese government considers Taiwan as part of its territory, despite the ruling party never controlling the self-governed island. "I like to remind [that ] big and great as Australia is, it is important for the government in this country to stick to the commitment of 'One China' policy," Mr Xiao said. "It should be practised with absolute sincerity, but without discount."



A Russian journalist is facing jail for protesting against Vladimir Putin

Marina Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March when the then-editor at Russian state-controlled broadcaster Channel One barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news, holding a poster reading "no war" in English. The 44-year-old is now facing up to 10 years in prison after being charged with spreading false information about the Russian army. The charge relates to a one-woman protest she staged near the Kremlin in July, holding a poster that read, "Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists." Three "blood-soaked" toy dolls were laid on the ground in front of her during the demonstration.

