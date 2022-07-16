The pandemic leave payment has been restored. Who is eligible and how do you apply?

On Saturday morning, following an expedited national cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the restoration of pandemic leave payments for workers impacted by COVID-19.





The payment system ended on 30 June, but have now been reinstated until 30 September.





Here's what you need to know.



What is the pandemic leave disaster payment?

The pandemic leave disaster payment is a lump sum offered to those who do not have access to sick leave, and are unable to work due to COVID-19 isolation requirements.





It was first introduced in 2020, and was designed to support essential workers who have to self-isolate, or are caring for somebody who has to self-isolate.



Eligible workers are paid for each seven-day period of isolation, with the amount varying depending on the hours of work lost.





Those who lose between eight to 20 hours work are entitled to $450, while those who lose more than 20 hours can receive $750.





In September 2021, the Morrison government announced the scheme would lapse at the end of the financial year.





Mr Albanese initially said the payments would not be restored , but reversed his decision after pressure from state and territory leaders and the medical community amid surging case numbers across Australia driven by new COVID-19 variants.



Who is eligible, and who is not?

In order to receive the payments, applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements.





To qualify, applicants must have lost at least eight hours or a full day's work.





They are also required to have liquid assets of less than $10,000 on the first day of the time period being claimed.





Couples can both claim the payment but must lodge separate claims.



Those isolating who have income from paid work or income support payment s are not eligible.





Some states and territories exempt essential workers from having to isolate if they are a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Those who have this exemption and are able to work will not be eligible for the pandemic leave disaster payment.





Anybody who has lost less than eight hours of work is not eligible.



Is it available now?

The pandemic leave disaster payment ended on 30 June 2022, and claims will re-open on Wednesday 20 July following the decision it.





Payments will be backdated to 1 July to ensure those eligible who were unable to work due to isolation periods during this period will also be covered.



How do you apply?

Applicants are encouraged to submit their claims online and will need a myGov account along with a Centrelink customer reference number.





Those who cannot claim online can call 180 22 66. On Saturday, the prime minister urged applicants not to make their calls until claims officially open on Wednesday, 20 July.





Claims must be made within 14 days of the beginning of a self-isolation period.



