The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

The Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles has asked to be briefed by the Department of Home Affairs on why a Indonesian man was detained for three days after arriving in Australia on a tourist visa before being sent back home.





For Endo Simanjuntak, having a dream holiday end so abruptly has left him feeling traumatised as he and his family continue to question how the visit could have gone so wrong.





The 27-year-old arrived at Perth airport on a late-night flight on 16 August, excited in anticipation of a reunion with his brother Jefrie, sister-in-law Ellie and their four-year-old daughter.





His niece was waiting to greet him upon his arrival with a handwritten sign that read: “Welcome Uda [uncle] Endo” - its letters crafted in coloured pencils.



Endo's niece with the sign welcoming him to Australia. Source: Supplied But the family would never get the chance to greet him in person, with a decision by Border Force officers to cancel his tourist visa instead forcing Endo to return home just three days later.





The decision also means Endo is now banned from travelling to Australia for three years.





“[I] am still very sad because my visa is banned,” Endo — who doesn’t speak English fluently — told SBS News through his brother Jefrie, acting as an interpreter.





“[I] feel very very sad … because I couldn’t see [my family].”



Endo was deported for what the Department of Home Affairs described as a personal admission that he intended to undertake “work as a plasterer” during his stay - in contradiction to the conditions of his visitor visa (subclass 600), which is intended for the sole purpose of tourism.



Endo came to Australia to visit his sister-in-law Ellie, four-year-old niece and brother Jefrie. Source: Supplied The reasoning provided for the cancellation has been seen by SBS News in Department of Home Affairs documents released under Freedom of Information laws to the visa applicant. But its justification is firmly disputed by Endo and his family, who say he never intended to work in Australia and wasn't given access to an interpreter during an airport interrogation conducted by Border Force officials that sealed his fate.



A Department of Home Affairs document outlining the reasoning behind Endo's tourist visa cancellation. Source: Supplied The visa was revoked under section 116 of the Migration Act, which states a visa can be cancelled if its holder is found to have not “complied” with its conditions.





In a statement, a government spokesperson told SBS News the Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles had sought further information about the case.





"While the Minister is unable to comment on individual cases due to privacy obligations, he is aware of the issues raised in this article and has sought a briefing from the Department of Home Affairs on the matter," they said.





"The Albanese Government is committed to a migration program free from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, language, sexuality, gender or religion."



A dream holiday goes wrong

Endo had travelled to Perth from his village on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, where he works at a restaurant. The trip was the first time he had been overseas.





The tourist visa he used for the trip had already been approved for use by authorities in Australia, with its cost sponsored by his brother and sister-in-law.





The visitor visa (subclass 600) is for tourists, business visitors or people looking to visit family for three, six or 12 months and can cost up to $380.





The Department of Home Affairs website outlines that visa applicants “must have, or have access to, enough money to support [themselves] while [they] are in Australia”.





Endo was planning to stay for three months.





The visa is different to the Visitor (Subclass 651) visa which allows people to visit Australia for less than three months - that visa is not available to Indonesian nationals according to The Department of Home Affairs.





Endo said he began to face questions from Border Force officials over the reason for his visit to Australia upon his arrival in Perth.





“When [I] arrived in the airport - [the Border Force officer] asked [me] straight away what are [you] here for?" Endo said. "[I] said I’m here for a holiday.”





Endo said he was then asked to show Border Force officials his bank account balance to demonstrate how he intended to support himself during his stay.



Endo (second from right) with his sister-in-law Ellie (far right) and his brother Jefrie (far left) on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Source: Supplied The Home Affairs website states that a sponsor may be asked to pay for a security bond ranging between $5,000 and $15,000 as collateral for the person's visit. That had not been not requested of Endo's sister-in-law and brother, but they were required to provide bank statements to prove their income for Endo's application.





Endo said he told the Border Force officials his family intended to cover the cost of his trip during his stay.





“[I] said to them I don’t need money because my brother and also my sister-in-law will pay for everything once [I am] here.”





According to Endo, he was then taken into a room for further questioning from Border Force officials who were unsatisfied with his response to their initial inquiries.



“He took [me] to a room and then asked him the same questions again. 'What are you here for?'” Endo said.





“[He said] you must be here for work and then [I] said no. I am here for a holiday.”



The key question

From here, Endo’s account of what happened during the interrogation disputes what is outlined in the department’s official reasoning for its decision.





The document states: “during a formal interview with an Australian Border Force Officer you stated that you are here for a holiday and also to undertake work as a plasterer”.





”Based on the verbal admissions from the visa holder, I am satisfied the visa holder is not travelling for the tourism purpose for which the visa was granted”.



Endo said he made no such admission and claims despite telling the officials he doesn’t speak good English, he was not provided with an interpreter to assist him.





He said he kept being asked if he intended to work in Australia.





“They asked [me] the same question and pushed [me] and then [I] got scared,” he said.





“They are asking [me] - 'no you must be working in here for your brother?'”





“[I] was saying 'yes my brother is a plasterer.'”





Endo said he told Border Force officials he would be "working around the house, doing the cleaning and also [looking] after [his brother's] daughter" but he never said he would be working as a plasterer.





Endo does not have any qualifications as a plasterer.





“[I] get confused because [I] don’t speak English,” he said.





The Department of Home Affairs’ official documentation for the cancellation states that an interpreter was “not used” in the interview with Endo.



'Why was he targeted?'

As Endo was in the interrogation, his sister-in-law Ellie said the family waiting at the airport became anxious as time elapsed and there was no sign of him. She said Border Force officers then came out to ask them directly about Endo’s visit to Australia. The appearance of the officials raised the family's concern.





It was then Ellie said the family also told Border Force officials directly about Endo’s requirement for an interpreter to assist him.





“I said to them 'is there an interpreter?'”





“They said there is no interpreter. I said 'well he can’t speak English.'”



Endo with his sister-in-law, brother and niece in Indonesia. Source: Supplied As more time passed into the early hours of the next morning, Ellie and Jefrie left the airport to take their daughter home. She said shortly afterwards, the family received a call.





“They called me and said 'his visa's been cancelled and that’s the end of the story.'”





Ellie said the family were left "shocked" by the decision.





“Why was he targeted? And why wasn’t he given an interpreter and why wouldn’t they listen to him? I cannot believe this could happen to people.”





After his visa was cancelled, Endo was placed in detention at the Aloft Perth hotel for three days until he could be deported back to Indonesia. Ellie said the family went to the hotel to wave to him through the window but was never given permission to see him in person, despite their requests to do so.



Tourist visa cancellations

SBS News has obtained data from the Department of Home Affairs about the number of tourist visa cancellations as a result of an interview with Border Force officials.





The figures show that from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2022 there have been 8,079 such decisions across all tourist visa categories primarily for alleged breaches of visa conditions.



The top ten nationalities to have Australian tourist visas cancelled. Source: SBS News / Kenneth Macleod Of those cancellations, the top three countries of origin for arrivals are Malaysia (2,700), China (2,100) and India (400). There have been 100 cancellations of visas of Indonesian nationals in that time.





The number of cancellations has been significantly limited in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic. They reached 3,844 during the 2017-18 financial year, but declined to 1,467 in 2019-2022, fewer than five in 2020-21 and fewer than 70 in 2021-2022.





International arrivals were banned from entering Australia without an exemption from March 2020 to February 2022 because of the border closure.



Allegations of racism

In a recent separate case in September, the Department of Home Affairs was forced to admit a “jurisdictional error” in relation to a decision after detaining three tourists from India for 110 hours for travelling without their spouses.





Immigration officials had informed the men that their visas had been cancelled because they had not travelled with their “stated travel companions” as mentioned in their visa application. But the officials later conceded before a Melbourne bench of the Federal Circuit Court that the decision to cancel their visas was affected by a “jurisdictional error”.



Suresh Rajan, president of the Ethnic Communities Council of Western Australia, said he was worried about a "concerning trend" from Australian Border Force in relation to its approach to cancellations of tourist visas.





"It does not appear that they are applying these rules to anyone who's coming from a white Anglo-Celtic background," he said.





"It is simply that they are applying these rules to people who may be of darker skin or from a culturally diverse background.





“That is a real concern - it really needs to be addressed very quickly."



In an interview with SBS News in August , Mr Giles said he wanted his legacy as Immigration Minister to be a migration program that had a "clear sense" of the "nation-building" value of immigration to Australia and the "enormous" contribution it makes to Australia.





Like many families with relatives overseas, Endo had been unable to travel to see his brother, sister-in-law and niece because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.



Endo with his niece in Indonesia. Source: Supplied Ellie said she also now has the medical condition chronic vertigo meaning she is discouraged from flying - making travel to Indonesia difficult.





Endo said he just hopes his visa cancellation and three-year ban can be overturned so he can spend time with his family.





“[I] hope that [I] will come back again like normal so [I] can visit here in Australia,” he said.



