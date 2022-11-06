Australia

Third body recovered from Canberra pond is missing eight-year-old boy

Police have recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a Canberra pond after his mother and brother were earlier found dead.

A supplied image of Pranav Vivekanandan, eight, whose body was found in a Canberra pond.

The gruesome discovery came after police found a woman and another young boy dead in the Canberra pond. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Key Points
  • Police have recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a Canberra pond.
  • The boy's mother and brother were earlier found dead in the pond.
  • Police said they did not believe any other party was involved.
Police have recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy who was missing after his mother and brother were earlier found dead in a Canberra pond.

Officers had been searching since Saturday for Pranav Vivekanandan in the water of Yerrabi Pond and the surrounding bushland at Gungahlin, in Canberra's north.

They previously recovered the bodies of Pranav's mother and brother.

Officers found their bodies after a member of the public saw them in the water, while investigators later recovered a vehicle from a nearby car park.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher said it was a tragic situation for all involved.

"Our thoughts go out to (the family of the deceased) and also to the responding police who have had to deal with this tragic circumstance," he said.

Police said investigations into the deaths were ongoing but they did not believe any other party was involved. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Yerrabi Pond is a popular recreation spot in Canberra's north. It has a playground, walking and cycling paths, and a skate park.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
.
Embrace Multicultural Mental Health
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Kids Helpline is 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)
2 min read
Published 6 November 2022 at 3:09pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:18pm
Source: AAP
