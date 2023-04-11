This state's parliament is introducing gender-neutral language. Not everyone's happy

Key Points South Australia's lower house standing orders are being modernised.

Gender-neutral titles and pronouns will be introduced to South Australia's parliament as part of a series of workplace reforms.





The streamlined language policy is among broader reforms to the standing orders of the lower house, which also include updated maternity leave policies and allowing breastfeeding in the chamber, and permitting video call attendance to committee meetings.





Terms such as "Her Majesty" and "His Excellency", which currently misgender King Charles III and Governor Frances Adamson, will be replaced with "the sovereign" and "the governor".





The gender-neutral "they" and "them" will replace gendered pronouns, while "chair" will replace "chairman".





While the reforms received support from the government and Opposition, some members of the upper house — who won't be affected by them — have objected to the change in language.



"Wokeism has even penetrated the workings of parliament," SA-Best MLC Frank Pangallo told The Advertiser.





"I don't think (gendered pronouns) caused any harm or offence in our community. I think this is sort of the left elements in politics that are exerting themselves."





One Nation MLC Sarah Game said there were "much bigger issues at hand" the parliament should be focusing on.





"The introduction of gender-neutral language in parliament is a complete waste of precious parliamentary time and is absolutely ridiculous," she told SBS News in a statement.





"Our phones have been running hot today by constituents calling through, shocked and distressed by how nonsensical this is. They sincerely worry about the repercussions and what nonsense will come next."



Premier Peter Malinauskas said the "run of the mill" language change, which was recommended by a cross-party parliamentary committee, simply modernises the parliament's standing orders.





"The changes aren't focused on removing gendered language from the parliament," he told ABC Adelaide on Tuesday morning.





"People are welcome to use that as much as they like, and I certainly will be."





Mr Malinauskas said "changing 'chairman' to 'chair'" is the least "newsworthy" of the changes.





"The acknowledgement of maternity leave, which is, I think, particularly important now that, at least on my side of the house, we have a majority of female MPs, he said.





"The parliament, in a number of instances has found itself behind basic community standards that are enjoyed by the private sector, as well as the public sector ... so normalising arrangements to reflect community, modern practice I think makes sense."



