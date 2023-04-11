Politics

This state's parliament is introducing gender-neutral language. Not everyone's happy

The removal of gendered pronouns in the lower house's standing orders mean "chairman" will be changed to "chair", and references to "his excellency" will be replaced by "the governor".

A view of a large room featuring green carpet and padded benches as well as large cream columns

South Australia's lower house of parliament is updating its standing orders. Source: AAP / Morgan Sette

Key Points
  • South Australia's lower house standing orders are being modernised.
  • The introduction of gender neutral language has been critcised by some members of the upper house.
  • Other reforms include updating maternity leave policies, and allowing breastfeeding in the chamber.
Gender-neutral titles and pronouns will be introduced to South Australia's parliament as part of a series of workplace reforms.

The streamlined language policy is among broader reforms to the standing orders of the lower house, which also include updated
maternity leave
policies and allowing breastfeeding in the chamber, and permitting video call attendance to committee meetings.

Terms such as "Her Majesty" and "His Excellency", which currently misgender
King Charles III
and Governor Frances Adamson, will be replaced with "the sovereign" and "the governor".

The
gender-neutral
"they" and "them" will replace gendered pronouns, while "chair" will replace "chairman".

While the reforms received support from the government and Opposition, some members of the upper house — who won't be affected by them — have objected to the change in language.
READ MORE

Two-thirds of Australians support gender neutral choice, survey finds

"Wokeism has even penetrated the workings of parliament," SA-Best MLC Frank Pangallo told The Advertiser.

"I don't think (gendered pronouns) caused any harm or offence in our community. I think this is sort of the left elements in politics that are exerting themselves."

One Nation MLC Sarah Game said there were "much bigger issues at hand" the parliament should be focusing on.

"The introduction of gender-neutral language in parliament is a complete waste of precious parliamentary time and is absolutely ridiculous," she told SBS News in a statement.

"Our phones have been running hot today by constituents calling through, shocked and distressed by how nonsensical this is. They sincerely worry about the repercussions and what nonsense will come next."
READ MORE

Cheers and joy as South Australia becomes first state to legislate Indigenous voice to parliament

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the "run of the mill" language change, which was recommended by a cross-party parliamentary committee, simply modernises the parliament's standing orders.

"The changes aren't focused on removing gendered language from the parliament," he told ABC Adelaide on Tuesday morning.

"People are welcome to use that as much as they like, and I certainly will be."

Mr Malinauskas said "changing 'chairman' to 'chair'" is the least "newsworthy" of the changes.

"The acknowledgement of maternity leave, which is, I think, particularly important now that, at least on my side of the house, we have a majority of female MPs, he said.

"The parliament, in a number of instances has found itself behind basic community standards that are enjoyed by the private sector, as well as the public sector ... so normalising arrangements to reflect community, modern practice I think makes sense."

The changes will be formally approved by the SA governor before being introduced in the lower house.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 April 2023 4:56pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A digital graphic that includes a Centrelink sign and a photo of a woman.

Melissa is 'battling malnutrition' while on JobSeeker. Payments are increasing, but is it enough?

Welfare

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

Composite image of models wearing white clothing with 'Allah' scripted on it

'Blatant disrespect': Why this Australian label is facing backlash over 'Allah' text at a fashion show

Australia

An artists impression of a mirrored mega-structure set in a Saudi Arabian landscape.

A 'revolution that puts humans first' or a death sentence? Why Saudi Arabia's 'smart city' is under fire

World

Stock photo of a young woman wearing a headscarf and holding a coffee cup

No, not even water: A guide to Ramadan for non-Muslims

Culture

Cost of Living Geoff mowing aged pension coming out of retirement.

Geoff is 79. He had to come out of retirement to support his family by mowing lawns

Australia

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

Australia

Former prime minister Paul Keating

'Former colonial master': No one spared as Paul Keating launches astonishing attack on Labor, AUKUS deal

Politics