Thousands of refugees on temporary visas to be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils election promise

Key Points Thousands of refugees living “in limbo” in Australia will be allowed to apply for permanent visas from Monday.

The change applies to around 19,000 people.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it made “no sense” to keep people who worked and paid taxes “in limbo”.

Thousands of refugees living “in limbo” in Australia will be allowed to apply to stay permanently in the country, after the Labor government carried out one of its key election promises.





From Monday, around 19,000 people on a temporary protection visa (TPVs) or safe haven enterprise visas (SHEVs) will be allowed to apply for permanent visas. The federal government made the long-anticipated announcement on Sunday night.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it made “no sense” to keep people who worked and paid taxes “in limbo”.



“TPV and SHEV holders work, pay taxes, start businesses, employ Australians and build lives in our communities — often in rural and regional areas,” he said in a statement.





“Without permanent visas however, they’ve been unable to get a loan to buy a house, build their businesses or pursue further education.





“It makes no sense — economically or socially — to keep them in limbo.”



READ MORE After a decade, Australian government restores family reunion pathway for refugee boat arrivals on permanent visas

The change only applies to those refugees who arrived in Australia before the start of the border protection operation Operation Sovereign Borders in late 2013, or who hold or applied for a TPV or SHEV before 14 February, 2023.





People granted a permanent visa will now be allowed to apply for social security payments, access the NDIS and higher education assistance. They’ll also be allowed to become Australian citizens and also sponsor family members to come to Australia.





Around 2,500 people who’ve had their temporary visas cancelled or refused won’t be allowed to apply; they’ll be asked to “depart Australia voluntarily”, the government said.



Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the government remained committed to Operation Sovereign Borders, and anyone who arrived by boat would continue to be turned back.





“Let me be crystal clear — if you try to enter Australia without a valid visa you will be turned back or returned to your port of origin. There is zero-chance of settling in Australia under Operation Sovereign Borders,” she said in a statement.



