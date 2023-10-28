Thousands rally across Sydney and Melbourne in support of both Israel and Palestine

Key Points A demonstration in support of Israel is being held in Sydney's Martin Place.

A pro-Palestine rally also got under way in Sydney's Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Events were also taking place in Melbourne.

The haunting images of children kidnapped by Hamas gunmen have been placed in empty prams in Sydney's CBD, as communities across the nation remain divided over the conflict in the Middle East.





Thousands of people gathered in Martin Place on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Israel and to plead for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, which is listed as a banned terrorist organisation by the Australian government.



Empty prams with posters in support of hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October are on display at a Sydney gathering in support of Israel. Source: AAP / Brent Lewin/AAPIMAGE The demonstration saw people holding and showing artworks by local and Jewish artists depicting "the realness and the ugliness of the war ".





Hundreds of pairs of shoes and photographs were laid out to represent the 230 Israeli men, women and children kidnapped in raids by the militants on 7 October.





The Jewish community is pleading for authorities to do more to secure the release of hostages .



'We're not going to be scared'

Some in the Jewish community say they are scared to go out amid Middle East political tensions.





"Some of our community is scared to even go out as a Jewish person," one speaker said.





"I have an answer to those people, not under this generation.



People attend a demonstration to show solidarity with Israel in Sydney. Source: AAP / Brent Lewin/AAPIMAGE "This generation is a different generation. This generation is smarter, wiser and we're not going to be scared."





The event ended with a moment of silence before the demonstrators filed down Pitt Street towards the Sydney Harbour Bridge to get a group photo, which they planned to send to friends and family in Israel.



Rally in support of Palestine

A pro-Palestine rally also got underway in Sydney's Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.





Organisers for the event expected an even larger turnout than the 15,000 people who marched through the Sydney CBD last weekend.





A heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers is expected to ensure safety on the city's streets.



Participants during a free Palestine rally in Hyde Park in Sydney on Sunday 29 October. Source: AAP / Brent Lewin Thousands of Australians have already joined protests in support of Palestinians after Israeli forces bombarded the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for the bloody incursion on 7 October that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.





Israel has laid siege to the 2.3 million people living in Gaza and unleashed a bombing campaign that's left more than 8,000 dead, another 12,000 wounded and roughly one million displaced, according to Palestinian officials.



Pointing to Palestinian support rallies from earlier this month where some people who gathered chanted offensive slogans, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned similar scenes on Sunday could damage Australia's international reputation.





"Nobody wants to see a loss of life in the Middle East or anywhere else, nobody will tolerate discrimination against any Australian regardless of their religious faith or their background," he told Sky News.





"The scenes we saw at the Sydney Opera House, where people were cheering the slaughter of Israelis by Hamas terrorists, they're scenes that don't belong in our country otherwise."



More rallies in Melbourne

In Melbourne, Zionism Victoria estimated about 2,000 people gathered at Caulfield Park in the city's southeast to call for the hostages' immediate return.





Victoria Police later said 1,000 people attended the rally, where there were no incidents.





"There was a strong sentiment and feeling of community solidarity," Zionism Victoria president Yossi Goldfarb told AAP.





"We marked (the event with) song and speeches, calmly coming together to seek the return of the hostages and stand with Israel."



Thousands of people also gathered at the State Library in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday in support of a free Palestine, with children among the attendees holding placards in a sea of Palestine flags.





The crowd chanted "Free, free Palestine", and one speaker told attendees: "What is going on is nothing short of genocide."





"We need to be very clear in demanding a ceasefire," the speaker said.





"We need to boycott those companies who are supporting this."



Police were also present at the Free Palestine event in Melbourne.





A Victoria Police spokeswoman said officers' top priority was keeping the peace and ensuring the event was safe for the people attending as well as the broader community.





Greens leader Adam Bandt on Sunday reiterated calls for a ceasefire and condemned Labor's failure to vote for a ceasefire at the Un General Assembly.





Civilians in Gaza have no power, water is scarce and the dwindling fuel sources used for emergency generators are running out.



