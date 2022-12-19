Three men charged over Melbourne A-League pitch invasion

Key Points Three men have been charged over a pitch invasion at an A-League men's clash in Melbourne.

The storming of AAMI Park happened during a clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

It injured goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King and a TV cameraman.

Three men have been charged over a pitch invasion at an A-League men's clash in Melbourne.





A 23-year-old Craigieburn man accused of throwing a bucket full of sand at Melbourne City's goalkeeper on Saturday was charged with violent disorder and discharging a missile, among other offences.





Another two men - a 19-year-old from Meadow Heights and an 18-year-old from Alphington - were also charged with allegedly assaulting the goalkeeper in separate incidents.





All three men attended police stations on Monday and were bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in February.



READ MORE Victoria Police investigates A-League fan violence as lifetime bans considered

The storming of AAMI Park during the clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City injured goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King and a TV cameraman.





A bucket hit the head of Glover, who suffered a cut requiring stitches and left him with a suspected concussion.





King, who went to protect Glover, was also struck by the bucket.





Premier Daniel Andrews said the scenes from Saturday night were shameful and condemned the violence.





He warned the "cowardly" pitch invaders yet to hand themselves in to police would feel the full force of the law and soccer authorities.





"That's a venue that's owned by every single Victorian and I think the vast, vast majority of Victorians would have been sickened, as I was, to see that," Mr Andrews said on Monday.



Flares were thrown on to the field during the game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City and at one point City goal keeper Tom Glover threw one back into the Victory fans area. Credit: Darrian Traynor Asked about possible reputational damage from the ugly scenes ahead of Australia hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Mr Andrews said most Victorian major event crowds did not behave that way.





"That's why it's so jarring. That's why it's such an affront," he said.





On Sunday, Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Jason Goddard branded the behaviour of the alleged pitch invaders as "disgraceful".





The chaotic scenes resulted in the game being abandoned in the 20th minute after Victory fans stormed the pitch.





A flare had earlier hit the Network 10 TV cameraman in the back of the head, which police said left him with a contusion and burned clothing.





The outbreak of violence made worldwide news and Victory issued a late-night apology to those affected.



Both sets of fans had planned to walk out at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest against the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell the next three grand finals to Sydney.





But the situation escalated when a flare from the Victory active area hit the cameraman and exploded and Glover picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.





Football Australia, which manages judiciary matters, has promised heavy penalties and "strong sanctions" against those found to be responsible, while also issuing a show-cause notice to Victory.



