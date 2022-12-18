Trapped Australians describe 'dangerous' journeys out of cities in Peru amid deadly protests

KEY POINTS: More than 170 Australians have contacted Australia's embassy in Lima for help amid protests in Peru.

Protesters have blocked off key roads and airports have been closed.

DFAT says it is unaware of any Australian injured so far.

Australian tourists have described how they became trapped in various cities in Peru after local protesters blocked off roads, train tracks, and set up barriers out of towns.





Peru is under a state of emergency amid protests that have so far led to the deaths of 17 Peruvians. The demonstrations were sparked following the ousting and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.





More than 170 Australians have contacted Australia's embassy in Lima for help, with many of those in the city of Cusco and Machu Picchu, where transport options are limited, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement to SBS News.



Australian history teacher Michael Cocks is part of a tour group that was on a 15-day journey with the last stop set to be the tourist hotspot of Machu Picchu.





But his group became trapped for four days in the city of Ollantaytambo after being advised to stay put because protesters were blocking off roads and setting up barriers out of the town.



Australian history teacher Michael Cocks takes a selfie in Lima, after visiting a pre-Incan pyramid made entirely of hand-made mudbricks. Source: Twitter / HistorySkills "We kept receiving word of people who were trying to drive out of the town, encountering these barriers, and the protesters assaulting the vehicles, and in some cases, slashing tires or removing tires entirely from vehicles, and sending people back to the town," he told SBS News.





"So really cutting off access, both in and out of the town, restricting movement of food, water supplies, and we were stuck there for four days."





Mr Cocks said their eventual journey out was "dangerous" as they encountered protesters and bonfires and were forced to take back roads to get to Cusco.



Mr Cocks said he's "disappointed" with the Australian government's response so far.





"We contacted the consulate and asked 'what are our options?' and essentially all the consulate could do was recommend that we just stay where we were, don't move, and that was the extent of it," he said.





"So while we understand that they have very limited powers here, we did fit feel a little anxious that they were no other solutions other than to stay where we were."



People leave the Peasant Confederation of Peru during a police intervention, in Lima, Peru, 17 December 2022. Source: EFE / Bienvenido Velasco/EPA Australian Emily O'Beirne said she was forced to make a harrowing 40 kilometre journey from Machu Picchu where she was stuck after protesters blocked train tracks on the only railyway line out of the tourist hotspot.





"I left the town at 4am, and walked eight hours to the road block, from there we were lucky enough to have a lift from a man to take us to the 2.5 hour car ride to Cusco," Ms O'Beirne told SBS News.





"On the drive from Ollantaytambo to Cusco, the roads were littered with boulders, tree stumps, burnt tyres, among other things."



Train tracks destroyed by explosives by Peruvian train tracks. Supplied. Ms O'Beirne said Cusco airport was "chaos" and they were not letting anyone into the airport without a boarding pass, as "thousands" of tourists were trying to leave but have been unsuccessful in booking flights.





On Sunday, the Australian embassy in Peru announced that the Peruvian government was resuming limited rail services out of Machu Picchu.



A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told SBS News it was not aware of any Australians injured.





"Australians are advised to follow the directions of local authorities," it added in a statement.



