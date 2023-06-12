Tributes paid to Hunter Valley bus crash victims as driver set to face court

Key Points A bus full of guests travelling from a wedding crashed on Sunday night, killing 10 people and injuring dozens.

The community of Singleton, home to the bride and groom and many guests, is setting up fundraisers and counselling.

A small, tight-knit community is grieving after a bus full of wedding guests crashed in the Hunter Valley, NSW.





Ten people were killed and 25 others injured when the coach rolled near the town of Greta at about 11.30pm on Sunday.





Fourteen people remain in hospital with injuries ranging from lacerations to breaks and fractures, with two in the intensive care unit, police said.





Police have not confirmed the victims' identities.





It is understood the passengers were aged from their 20s to 60s.





The bus was returning guests from a wedding reception at Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale to Singleton, about 30 minutes away.



On Monday night, a number of residents came together at the Singleton Roosters Football Club, where members of the wedding party - including the bride and groom - have close ties.





Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have been identified by media as the newlyweds.





The mayor of Singleton, Sue Moore, has told the Seven Network it didn't take long for her small town to feel the impact.





"I believe everyone's still struggling and coming to terms with it. There are, of course, others coming to terms with it quicker and putting up condolences, thoughts - but a lot of people are still in absolute shock," she said.





"We will be opening a crisis support here at the youth venue at 9 o'clock this morning for anyone who wants to come and share thoughts, be here, just listen to people, get mental health support. Anything they need, just come here and we can help."



Singleton business owner Dorian Muddle told the ABC he expected the community to come together and provide support.





"When something like this happens it's just shocking, absolutely shocking," he said.





"Knowing Singleton, I think everyone will band together and start offering fundraisers, our stock suppliers have already contacted us to see what we can offer first responders; they're going to assist us with stock to get the guys fed and give them an appreciation meal





"And if there are locals affected directly I'm sure we'll have dozens of fundraisers and everything to help them out."





A number of the bus passengers were from Warrandyte, in Melbourne's northeast, where the bride and groom grew up.





"To have such a joyous occasion turn so quickly to tragedy is just unimaginably cruel and sad," Warrandyte Netball Club president Jimmy Harris told AAP.



A number of the Warrandyte players and their partners were caught up in the tragedy.





"Our netball club, along with the football and cricket clubs, will do all we can to help those involved in the crash," Mr Harris said.





"Warrandyte is a close-knit community and although this accident has hit us hard, we will all be there to support those in their time of need."





The Warrandyte Cricket Club confirmed several of its members were involved in the crash.





"We are working to support every person involved as more information comes to hand," the club posted on Facebook.



Driver to face court

The driver the bus will face court, charged with a slew of dangerous driving offences.





He has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving relating to each of those victims, and one of negligent driving, police said.





The 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and arrested following the bus tragedy in the state's Hunter region on Sunday night.



He was charged on Monday night with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death.





The Maitland man was refused bail and will appear at Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday, NSW Police said.





Police have begun the grisly task of removing and identifying bodies trapped under the bus.





Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman earlier described a frantic scene for those who arrived.





"Emergency responders ... were able to smash the front windscreen of the bus in order to pull some people out," Ms Chapman said.





Police have begun taking witness statements from survivors.





"They're providing a version of, or witness statement, in terms of what they experienced and that will assist us with our inquiries and furthering that investigation," Ms Chapman said.





NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the use of seatbelts would undoubtedly be one of the matters looked at by the coroner.





"Whether they were actually wearing seatbelts or not … certainly all of that will come under scrutiny," she said.





"Again that will be a matter the coroner will have a look and ultimately the driver will have to think about that for the rest of his life."





"It's not something you think is going to happen," he said.



