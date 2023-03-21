Two arrested after violent clashes outside Sydney church ahead of Mark Latham speech

Key Points Two men have been arrested and charged following violent protests outside a church in Belfield.

The incident took place outside a church where NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham was scheduled to speak.

Police said a number of glass bottles and other projectiles were thrown at police.

Two people have been charged during a violent street protest outside a church in Sydney's southwest, where NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham was scheduled to give a speech.





Police say the riot squad and operational support officers were called in to disperse the crowd, which had gathered outside St Michael's Church Belfield about 5pm on Tuesday.





A small group of LGBTQI+ activists had come together to protest on the street but were then outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters.



Officers arrived to find about 500 people clashing in violent scuffles.





"A number of glass bottles and other projectiles were thrown at police," police said in a statement.



A glass bottle struck a male constable, injuring his hand and he was taken to Canterbury Hospital in a stable condition.





A 38-year-old man was pushed to the ground and assaulted.





The One Nation leader later tweeted about the clash.





"I was invited along with three other speakers to talk at a pre-election public meeting at the St Michael's Belfield Catholic Church," he said.





"No different to several other meetings on religious and parental rights this year.



"I didn't see what happened on the front street but I sincerely convey my best wishes to those injured and thank the police officers involved for their work."





Mr Latham said he didn't organise the event but went ahead with his speech.





"Then I saw myself out and went home without incident at all.





"No one should take the law into their own hands. Violence at political events is wrong."





A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with encouraging the commission of crimes. He was given conditional bail to appear before Bankstown Local Court on April 11.



