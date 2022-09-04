World

Ukraine nuclear plant cut from main power line, International Atomic Energy Agency says

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant - the largest in Europe - saw its last remaining main external power line cut off even as a reserve line was able to continue supplying electricity to the grid, international energy officials say.

Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.

Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. The standoff over Russian gas and oil exports continued this week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports. Source: AAP / AP

The global atomic energy watchdog said on Saturday that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and is now relying on a reserve line.

"Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed at the site today," the agency said in a statement.

"Less than 48 hours after Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday established the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia (ISAMZ) at the facility in southern Ukraine, the Agency's experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the ZNPP's fourth operational 750 Kilovolt (kV) power line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict," it added.
"One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid."

Energoatom said on Telegram: "Due to continuous shelling by the Russian occupiers, reactor No. 5 of Zaporizhzhia NPP was switched off.

"Currently, the 6th reactor is working. It supplies electricity with limited capacity to the energetics system of Ukraine through the reserve line, and also provides the Zaporizhzhia NPP's own needs."

Alarm has grown in recent weeks over shelling hitting the area of Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

Additional reporting: Reuters

2 min read
Published 4 September 2022 at 12:41pm
Source: AFP
