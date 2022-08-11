US confirms 'personally approved' search of Donald Trump's home, asks court to unseal warrant

The US Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorised an FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida home after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retribution.





Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed for the first time that agents had searched Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.





The search is part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.





Mr Garland, the nation's top law enforcement official, said he had personally approved the decision to order the search.





"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," he told reporters. "The department does not take such a decision lightly."



His confirmation was highly unusual since US law enforcement typically does not discuss ongoing investigations.





But it came after Mr Trump himself announced the search on Monday night, alleging that it was an act of political retribution by Democratic President Joe Biden.





Mr Garland did not explain the reason for the search but stressed there was "probable cause" and said he had asked a court to make the case's documents public.





The extraordinary FBI raid this week on Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country and comes as he is weighing another White House run.





Leading Republicans have rallied around the former president, who was not present when the raid took place.



Mr Trump's former vice president Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, expressed "deep concern" and said the raid smacked of "partisanship" by the Justice Department.





Mr Garland criticised "unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors."





Since leaving office, Mr Trump has remained the country's most divisive figure and a force in the Republican party, continuing to sow falsehoods that he actually won the 2020 vote.





Mr Trump also has condemned the raid as politically motivated and a "weaponization" of the Justice Department.





"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Mr Trump said.





Just days after the FBI operation, the 76-year-old was questioned for four hours on Wednesday at the Manhattan office of Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, who is investigating the business practices of the Trump Organization.





US media reported that Mr Trump invoked his legal right not to answer questions more than 400 times during that deposition about alleged fraud at his family real estate business.



Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022, in New York. Source: AAP / AP Ms James suspects the Trump Organization fraudulently overstated the value of real estate properties when applying for bank loans while understating them with tax authorities to pay less in taxes.





Mr Trump said he had "no choice" but to invoke the Fifth Amendment — which allows individuals to remain silent under questioning — during the deposition.





"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," he said in a statement.



Mr Trump has also faced intense legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and over the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.





Mr Garland has been repeatedly pushed over whether the Justice Department is building a case against Mr Trump over the Capitol riot.





More than 850 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 attack on Congress, which came after Mr Trump delivered a fiery speech to his supporters near the White House, falsely claiming that the election was "stolen."



