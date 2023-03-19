Australia

Liberal MP faces expulsion after speaking at anti-trans rally attended by neo-Nazis

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto plans to expel MP Moira Deeming from the parliamentary party over her involvement in an anti-trans rally that took place outside the Victorian parliament on Saturday.

Liberal state MP Moira Deeming smiles outside by some trees.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto will move to expel outspoken MP Moira Deeming from the parliamentary party over her role in an anti-trans rally. Source: AAP / Julian Smith

Key Points
  • Moira Deeming spoke at British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's "Let Women Speak" event.
  • The rally was attended by members of the National Socialist Movement who repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.
  • Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto said the scenes of black-clad white supremacists were an "abomination" and "affront" to Victorian values.
Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto will move to expel outspoken MP Moira Deeming from the parliamentary party over her role in an anti-trans rally.

Ms Deeming spoke at British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's "Let Women Speak" event outside Victorian parliament on Saturday.

The rally was attended by members of the National Socialist Movement who repeatedly performed the Nazi salute and held signs calling transgender people offensive names, sparking violent clashes with hundreds of counter-protesters.
Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

Police Association of Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said officers prevented a brawl between the groups but were powerless to stop the actions of the neo-Nazis.

Mr Pesutto said on Sunday the scenes of black-clad white supremacists marching along Spring Street were an "abomination" and "affront" to values all Victorians should hold dear.

He said he met Ms Deeming on Sunday afternoon and discussed her involvement in organising, promoting and participating in the rally.
Police clash with a protester on the streets of Melbourne.
Police remove a protester during a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Saturday, 18 March, 2023. Source: AAP / James Ross
Mr Pesutto said Ms Deeming's position was "untenable" and he would move a motion at the next party room meeting to expel her as a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party.

"This is not an issue about free speech but a member of the parliamentary party associating with people whose views are abhorrent to my values, the values of the Liberal Party and the wider community," Mr Pesutto said in a statement.

"Regardless of religious faith, race, sexual preference and identity, Victorians everywhere should know that the Liberal Party is inclusive and can be a voice for them."
Police monitor trans rights supporters opposing a protest in Melbourne.
Transgender rights supporters are held back by police during a rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Source: AAP / James Ross
Ms Deeming was elected to the Victorian parliament last year as a member for Western Metropolitan region, replacing controversial MP Bernie Finn.

In a post on social media, Ms Deeming, a former teacher and City of Melton councillor, said she was disappointed with Victoria Police for letting masked men into the rally buffer zone.

"Police managed to stop hordes of (trans rights activists), but somehow could only walk masked men past us (as) they did a horrible Nazi salute," she said on Twitter.
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan said the state government, which banned the public display of the Nazi swastika last year, was looking at what further action it could take to address Saturday's "disgraceful" scenes.

"The government has absolutely no tolerance for this sort of behaviour and we'll continue to work very, very hard to address what sits behind those sorts of disgraceful actions," she said on Sunday.
3 min read
Published 20 March 2023 at 7:06am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:09am
Source: AAP
