Victoria to pay $380 million to Commonwealth Games for cancelled event

In cancelling the regional Victorian Games on July 18, Premier Andrews cited a forecast rise in cost from $2.6 billion to between $6 billion and $7 billion.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced in July that Victoria would not host the Games as planned. Source: AAP / James Ross

Key Points
  • The Victorian government has agreed to pay Commonwealth Games bodies $380 million.
  • The payment is in compensation for the cancellation of the 2026 event.
  • Lawyers for the state government travelled to London to negotiate the cost of terminating the contract.
The Victorian government has agreed to pay Commonwealth Games bodies $380 million in compensation after cancelling the 2026 event.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the shock announcement last month that Victoria would not host the Games as planned due to concerns they would far exceed initial cost expectations.

Following the announcement, mediation was launched between the State of Victoria, The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP), Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).
Lawyers for the state government travelled to London last month to negotiate what the cost would be for terminating the contract.

Following confidential "good faith" discussions, Victoria agreed to pay the three parties a total of $380 million.

"All parties engaged respectfully and made appropriate concessions in order to reach an agreement," the groups said in a joint statement.
Appointed as mediators in the process were former New Zealand Judge, the Honourable Kit Toogood KC and the former Chief Justice of the WA Supreme Court, the Honourable Wayne Martin AC KC.

In cancelling the regional Victorian Games on July 18, Premier Andrews cited a forecast rise in cost from $2.6 billion to between $6 billion and $7 billion.
During mediation the Commonwealth Games parties also agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models.

State and federal inquiries have been set up to investigate the cancellation of the 2026 Games.
Published 19 August 2023 9:17am
Updated an hour ago 9:45am
Source: AAP

