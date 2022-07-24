Australia

Visa applicants in limbo, Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France, and national anthem reimagined

Applicants of 489 visas wait for three years without approval, Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France, and an Aboriginal rapper reimagines the Australian national anthem.

Kids holding up signs saying 34 months.

The families of 489 visa applicants in limbo appeal to the Australian government. Many have been waiting for three years when wait times were originally eight months.

Good morning, it’s Tom Canetti here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

489 visa applicants wait three years in limbo

Applicants for 489 visas are seeing their wait times for applications to be processed stretch out to three years. The 489 visa is for
skilled migrants to work in regional parts of Australia
. Applicants from Iran, Pakistan and India have issued a plea to the Australian government to end their uncertainty and allow many of them to reunite with loved ones in Australia.
Jonas Vingegaard claims victory in Tour de France

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard said "nothing can go wrong anymore" after
he won this year's Tour de France
. Vingegaard was runner up last year to Tadej Pogačar, but this year beat him by 2'43''. Covered in silverware, and with his son in his arms, he later described the moment as "incredible".

Australia's national anthem reimagined

Aboriginal rapper DENNI and a group of Tasmanian children are calling on people to reimagine the national anthem by playing table tennis. Yes, that's right - table tennis. 'Anthem Anthem Revolution' is an art installation that was launched at the Birmingham 2022 Festival in the United Kingdom this week. Participants play the game and simultaneously create new versions of the anthem. Here's the chorus of a version
DENNI and the kids put together.


Our bodies the land
The waters our blood
And humans our nature
Now we’re moving as one
Our bodies the land
The waters our blood
We are, we are
Australian

Pope Francis to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors in Canada

Pope Francis has arrived in Canada
to personally apologise
to Indigenous survivors of abuse caused by the Catholic Church at residential schools. The pontiff was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indigenous leaders. The pope shook and kissed the hands of Indigenous leaders. Grand Chief George Arcand of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said it was a "humbling" experience to talk with the Pope.

In other news

2 min read
Published 25 July 2022
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
