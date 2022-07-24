Visa applicants in limbo, Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France, and national anthem reimagined

Good morning, it’s Tom Canetti here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



489 visa applicants wait three years in limbo

Applicants for 489 visas are seeing their wait times for applications to be processed stretch out to three years. The 489 visa is for skilled migrants to work in regional parts of Australia . Applicants from Iran, Pakistan and India have issued a plea to the Australian government to end their uncertainty and allow many of them to reunite with loved ones in Australia.



Advertisement

Jonas Vingegaard claims victory in Tour de France

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard said "nothing can go wrong anymore" after he won this year's Tour de France . Vingegaard was runner up last year to Tadej Pogačar, but this year beat him by 2'43''. Covered in silverware, and with his son in his arms, he later described the moment as "incredible".



Australia's national anthem reimagined

Aboriginal rapper DENNI and a group of Tasmanian children are calling on people to reimagine the national anthem by playing table tennis. Yes, that's right - table tennis. 'Anthem Anthem Revolution' is an art installation that was launched at the Birmingham 2022 Festival in the United Kingdom this week. Participants play the game and simultaneously create new versions of the anthem. Here's the chorus of a version DENNI and the kids put together.





Our bodies the land



The waters our blood



And humans our nature



Now we’re moving as one



Our bodies the land



The waters our blood



We are, we are



Australian



Pope Francis to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors in Canada

Pope Francis has arrived in Canada to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors of abuse caused by the Catholic Church at residential schools. The pontiff was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indigenous leaders. The pope shook and kissed the hands of Indigenous leaders. Grand Chief George Arcand of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said it was a "humbling" experience to talk with the Pope.

