Visa applicants in limbo, Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France, and national anthem reimagined

489 visa applicants wait three years in limbo
Applicants for 489 visas are seeing their wait times for applications to be processed stretch out to three years. The 489 visa is for . Applicants from Iran, Pakistan and India have issued a plea to the Australian government to end their uncertainty and allow many of them to reunite with loved ones in Australia.
Jonas Vingegaard claims victory in Tour de France
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard said "nothing can go wrong anymore" after . Vingegaard was runner up last year to Tadej Pogačar, but this year beat him by 2'43''. Covered in silverware, and with his son in his arms, he later described the moment as "incredible".
Australia's national anthem reimagined
Aboriginal rapper DENNI and a group of Tasmanian children are calling on people to reimagine the national anthem by playing table tennis. Yes, that's right - table tennis. 'Anthem Anthem Revolution' is an art installation that was launched at the Birmingham 2022 Festival in the United Kingdom this week. Participants play the game and simultaneously create new versions of the anthem. Here's the chorus of a version
Our bodies the land
The waters our blood
And humans our nature
Now we’re moving as one
Our bodies the land
The waters our blood
We are, we are
Australian
Pope Francis to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors in Canada
Pope Francis has arrived in Canada to Indigenous survivors of abuse caused by the Catholic Church at residential schools. The pontiff was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indigenous leaders. The pope shook and kissed the hands of Indigenous leaders. Grand Chief George Arcand of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said it was a "humbling" experience to talk with the Pope.
In other news
- Fire crews are . Scientists say human-induced climate change is amplifying extreme weather.
- New Australian senators .
- who lived in UK between 1980 and 1996 has lifted in Australia.