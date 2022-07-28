Visa options for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia are changing. Here's what's happening

Ukraine nationals seeking refuge in Australia have been offered new visa options to ensure short and long-term pathways stay open to those fleeing the Russian invasion.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced the decision days before a temporary humanitarian visa scheme introduced by the Morrison government ends on 31 July.





Ukrainians unable to return home or access any other visa — such as skilled, family, student and visitor visas — will now be able to apply for bridging or protection visas.





Mr Giles has twice extended the visa scheme for two weeks — when it was due to end in June as well as in mid-July.





Stefan Romaniw, co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations, said the response ensured Ukrainians unable to reach Australia — in particular, those with family members here — would continue to have a pathway to seek refuge.





“We will continue to work with government to ensure this is implemented,” he told SBS News.





“The war continues and anything is liable to happen if we have an escalation of people again wanting to flee — they need to be given that opportunity.”





The protection visa option will allow Ukrainians to live in Australia permanently.



Ukrainians who arrive in Australia would alternatively be able to stay for up to 12 months on a bridging visa with full work rights.





There would then be an option to return home voluntarily or apply for permanent protection.





The reason for the temporary option is because of an understanding that many Ukrainians would wish to return home to their country if it became safe to do so.





Mr Romaniw said many Ukrainians with connections to Australia had still been unable to secure plane tickets or reach a suitable airport to make the trip.





“The important thing is to give people dignity and give people the opportunity to decide what their future is going to be,” he said.





“Keep in mind over 50 per cent of the people who [come to Australia] are women whose husbands or brothers or family are fighting and can’t get out of the country."



Since February 2022, the Australian government has granted over 8,600, mostly temporary, visas to Ukrainians in Ukraine and hundreds more to Ukrainians elsewhere.





So far nearly 3,800 of these visa holders have arrived in Australia





Mr Giles has also recognised some Ukrainian nationals have been unable to take up the previous temporary visa scheme by 31 July 2022.





“We want to ensure this cohort, both onshore and offshore, can continue to reside in the Australian community for as long as they need, through a range of short and long-term visa pathway options,” he said.





“Visas for Ukrainians will also continue to be processed as a priority.”





The decision to expand the visa pathways comes after the new government had faced pressure over the uncertainty placed on Ukrainians facing the looming deadline for temporary humanitarian visas.



Liberal immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said he welcomed the government’s announcement to extend visa options but said it had been too slow to act.





“It should have been earlier so it didn’t cause unnecessary anguish to those impacted,” he told SBS News.





“Our hope is the government can be more responsive and more agile in the future."





The temporary humanitarian visa option will remain open to Ukrainian nationals until 11:59pm on 31 July, but they must be in Australia to acquire the visa.





It will then be valid for three years and allow people to work, study and access Medicare in Australia.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine earlier this month to meet with its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledging to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious”.



During his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to support the country for "as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious." Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA Conflict continues to rage in Ukraine with Russian forces recently undertaking a redeployment of troops to three southern regions, according to Ukraine authorities.





Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said he was thankful for the ongoing support from Australia to provide Ukrainian refugees assistance finding work, education opportunities and medical assistance.





“The war is still ongoing - people are still suffering and people have lost their loved ones, people have lost their houses and it’s important that Australia keeps a door open,” he told SBS News.



