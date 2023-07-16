Australia

Voice to Parliament: Yes campaign set to submit its case for referendum pamphlet

The Yes campaign for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has consulted across political parties before submitting its case for the referendum pamphlet.

A woman with glasses speaks with her finger pointing up.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the consultation process for the pamphlet was "collaborative" and brought together the best arguments in support of the Voice. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • The Yes campaign for the Indigenous voice to parliament submits its case for the referendum pamphlet.
  • Politicians from all sides were consulted to contribute to the Yes case.
  • The referendum is expected to take place between October and December.
Having collaborated across parliament, the Yes campaign for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will hand in its case for the referendum pamphlet.

Supporters of the Voice will submit their case to the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday, by the deadline.

Politicians from all sides were consulted to have input for the Yes case.
Crossbenchers who voted to back the Voice legislation were offered briefings, led by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.

Burney described the process as "collaborative" and said it had brought together the best arguments in support of the Voice.

"A Voice is an idea many years in the making and many Indigenous Australians have put a great deal of hard work into achieving constitutional recognition," she said.

"I encourage Australians to join this national conversation about constitutional recognition through a voice and consider how we can make practical change that will improve lives."
Cabinet minister Madeline King joined Greens Indigenous spokeswoman Dorinda Cox, independent MP Kate Chaney and Yes campaigners in Perth on Sunday ahead of the submission of the pamphlet.

Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley said she hoped both cases would clearly outline their arguments so voters could make informed decisions.

"Ordinary Australians will take this seriously and they will listen closely to the messages that come," she told reporters.
The Yes and No cases for the voice will be published on the Electoral Commission's website on Tuesday.

The referendum is expected to be held between October and December.
