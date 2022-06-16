Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites Anthony Albanese to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Ukraine.





Mr Albanese will travel to Madrid at the end of this month for a NATO summit, which will be focused on providing support to Ukraine.





Confirmation of that trip opens the way for the Prime Minister to take up the invitation to travel to Kyiv.





Since Russia's invasion, Australia has supported Ukraine with military aid including missiles, ammunition, and military hardware including Bushmaster armoured vehicles , on top of tens of millions of dollars worth of humanitarian assistance.





In March, Mr Zelenskyy addressed Australia's parliament , saying Australia's support to Ukraine was valued and necessary.





"This country (Russia) started a full-fledged war against us. They're shelling cities and villages, they are killing our civilians and children," he said through an interpreter.



He thanked Australia for its support, including an additional $25 million in defensive military equipment announced by then-prime minister Scott Morrison ahead of the address.





"We know that our dream is undefeatable and indestructible, especially if we can count on the support of the free world, on your support [Australia], on your assistance. We need it urgently," he said.





The invitation to Mr Albanese comes as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday began a joint visit to show support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.





The three arrived in the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday after travelling together overnight in a train used to transport high-profile visitors to Ukraine.





"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians, of support, to talk both about the present and the future, since the coming weeks, as we know, will be very difficult," Mr Macron said as they arrived.





The French president, who had been criticised at home and abroad for not travelling to Ukraine earlier, had repeatedly said he would only go if and when the visit could be "useful" and not be just a symbolic show of support.



