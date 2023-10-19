Australia

Want Christmas packages to arrive in time? Here's when you'll need to post them

Here's how you can avoid last-minute disappointment and post Christmas gifts with enough time to arrive domestically and overseas.

A large metal box that says Australia Post.

Australia Post has revealed the deadlines for sending Christmas packages in order for them to arrive at their destination in time. Source: AAP / Joel Carratt

Key Points
  • Australia Post has announced its recommended cut-off dates for posting Christmas gifts.
  • Sending via express post is quicker though more expensive.
  • For domestic parcels to arrive on time, Australians should get them to a post office or post box by 18 December.
For those posting Christmas presents around the country or overseas, it can be a tense wait to see if they'll arrive in time.

Australia Post
has announced a schedule to follow that it says should mean packages arrive by
25 December
.

Sending via express post is quicker, though more expensive, and the dates provided are for people in metropolitan areas.
A graphic depicting the dates Australians should post packages by prior to Christmas.
Source: SBS News
People shipping from rural areas will likely need even more time for their packages to arrive and should get started even earlier.

For domestic parcels to arrive on time, Australians in states and territories excluding Western Australia and the Northern Territory should get them to a post office or post box by 18 December or 21 December if using express post.

Residents of WA will need to get them in by 15 December and NT Christmas shoppers will need to send by 14 December, but people in both can wait until 20 December if using express shipping.
A graphic depicting when to post overseas Christmas presents from Australia
Source: SBS News
Many overseas destinations have a cut-off of 23 November for sending Christmas gifts on time, which Australia Post provides a comprehensive list of.

China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and most of Asia have a cut-off date of 30 November for standard shipping.

Packages destined for major European destinations will need to be sent by 1 December, while UK-bound parcels can wait until 5 December.
Those going to Canada will need to be sent by 4 December and packages for its southern neighbour the US will need to be sent by 6 December.

As the trip from Australia to New Zealand is shorter, standard shipping packages can be sent as late as 7 December.

Australia Post doesn't offer direct services to Russia, Somalia, Yemen, the Palestinian territories, Niger, Libya, Guinea-Bissau, Afghanistan, Belarus, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
2 min read
Published 19 October 2023 3:36pm
By Madeleine Wedesweiler
Source: SBS News

