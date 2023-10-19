Want Christmas packages to arrive in time? Here's when you'll need to post them

Key Points Australia Post has announced its recommended cut-off dates for posting Christmas gifts.

Sending via express post is quicker though more expensive.

For domestic parcels to arrive on time, Australians should get them to a post office or post box by 18 December.

For those posting Christmas presents around the country or overseas, it can be a tense wait to see if they'll arrive in time.





Australia Post has announced a schedule to follow that it says should mean packages arrive by 25 December.





People shipping from rural areas will likely need even more time for their packages to arrive and should get started even earlier.





Residents of WA will need to get them in by 15 December and NT Christmas shoppers will need to send by 14 December, but people in both can wait until 20 December if using express shipping.



Many overseas destinations have a cut-off of 23 November for sending Christmas gifts on time, which Australia Post provides a comprehensive list of.





China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and most of Asia have a cut-off date of 30 November for standard shipping.





Packages destined for major European destinations will need to be sent by 1 December, while UK-bound parcels can wait until 5 December.



Those going to Canada will need to be sent by 4 December and packages for its southern neighbour the US will need to be sent by 6 December.





As the trip from Australia to New Zealand is shorter, standard shipping packages can be sent as late as 7 December.



