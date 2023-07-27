After a shock loss to Nigeria, the Matildas are up against it. This is their path forward

Key Points Australia lost 3-2 against Nigeria at a Women's World Cup group match on Thursday.

The Matildas must now beat Canada on Monday in order to progress to the knockout round.

They may be without their star player, captain Sam Kerr.

The Matildas path to Women's World Cup victory has narrowed after a shock loss to Nigeria that now sets them up for a do-or-die match where they may be without their star player.





Australia's national women's football team was defeated by Nigeria 3-2 at Lang Park in Brisbane on Thursday in a match where captain Sam Kerr was sidelined due to injury.





They will now face Canada on Monday at Melbourne's Rectangular Park on Monday and cannot afford anything but a win in order to avoid a group-stage exit.





Here's what you need to know.



Australia v Nigeria: What happened?

Emily van Egmond, who replaced the concussed Mary Fowler as Australia's secondary striker alongside Caitlin Foord, scored the opener in the first minute of first-half added time.





Nigeria took the wind out of Australia's sails five minutes later when Uchenna Kanu equalised with the final kick of the first half.





In the second half, Australia's attack failed to capitalise on chances while their defence completely fell apart in front of 49,156 fans.



Osinachi Ohale toe-poked Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute and Asisat Oshoala pounced on a defensive mix-up seven minutes later to seal Nigeria the three points.





Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson didn't make any attacking changes until bringing on Alex Chidiac in the 85th minute.





Eventually, they found the net, Alanna Kennedy heading home from a corner 10 minutes into added time.





Ellie Carpenter then had a shot to secure a miracle draw saved in the final moments as the Africans hung on.



The Matildas sit third in Group B behind Nigeria and Canada. Source: AAP / Darren England The Matildas scored when Nigeria turned the ball over from a corner and Katrina Gorry burst forward and worked the ball forward to Caitlin Foord.





The striker had the presence of mind to square it to van Egmond, who coolly steered it into the bottom corner but Nigeria had a rapid reply.





The world number 39 called on Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala in the 64th minute and they took the lead a minute later.





Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade headed the ball across the face and Osinachi Ohale bundled it home.





Seven minutes later, under pressure from Oshoala, Australia's Alanna Kennedy attempted to head a Nigeria long ball back to Mackenzie Arnold but instead knocked it into the striker's path to complete the Matildas' undoing.



Matildas captain Sam Kerr (centre, blue jacket) was unable to play against Nigeria on Thursday due to injury. Source: AAP / Darren England

Australia v Canada: What will need to happen for Matildas to progress?

The Matildas (three points, goal difference 0) sit third in Group B behind Nigeria (four points, +1) and Canada (four points, +1).





Australia must beat Canada at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium on Monday to reach the round of 16 — the knockout phase of the World Cup.





Canada, the world number seven team, beat Australia 1-0 in Brisbane and 2-1 in Sydney last year.



Will Sam Kerr play when the Matildas face Canada?

Kerr, Australia's all-time leading goal scorer with 63 goals in 121 games, injured her left calf the day before the opening game against Ireland and hasn't properly trained in public since.





Had the Matildas secured a win against Nigeria on Thursday, they would have locked in progression with a game to spare and could have rested Kerr in the last match.





When asked whether she had any hope of having Kerr play, strike partner Caitlin Foord bluntly said: "That's the plan."





Gustavsson could only offer: "All I can say now is that I hope so."





"I know it's going to be tight. Most likely not getting confirmation on that until the night before the game and we'll go from there.





"It might even be we have to test her on game day. That's how tight it is."



Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson hopes captain Sam Kerr will be able to play with the team faces off against Canada on Monday. Source: AAP / Darren England Kerr will be putting her hand up to play.





"Of course, she will. That's going to be her mindset and that's what I love about Sam," Gustavsson said.





"She's going to give anything she can to be out there.





"She deserves to be out there and if she can be out there, she will be out there.





"We have to come up with a plan together to see what's the best to maximise the minutes she has if she's available."



