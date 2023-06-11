When Elissa gets into the water, it becomes her secret power. Here's why

Key Points An Australian team of 64 athletes will compete in Berlin as part of the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

Over a week, 7,000 athletes from 170 countries will compete across 24 sports.

Special Olympics Australia CEO Pierre Comis said promoting the inclusion of athletes with intellectual disabilities in mainstream sports is a goal.

Elissa Harik is a 29-year-old Lebanese swimmer who's gearing up for a major international competition.





She is one of the 7,000 athletes from 170 countries set to compete in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this month.





From 17 to 25 June, international athletes with intellectual disabilities will compete across 24 sports.





Ms Harik lives with Dandy-Walker syndrome - a rare congenital brain condition affecting the cerebellum, which controls movement and balance







But she said she moves easily into a flow state when in the water.



"When I get into the water and swim, I forget everyone because when you do what you love, you forget the world," she said.





"When I get into the water - even if I do a mistake in the water, swim wrong, or finish fifth instead of first - I don't care because I found a truth.





"I have special needs and people sometimes look at us as if we are weird, but we learn that we have a role [in society] and that no one can do it for us."



'Athletes discover their strengths and abilities'

The 2023 event is the biggest multi-sport competition to be held in Germany since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.





Australia has a team of 64 athletes, and for 96 per cent of the team, it will be the first time they are representing their country at an international competition.





Special Olympics Australia CEO Pierre Comis said sport is a powerful unifying experience.





"We use this to help our athletes discover their strengths and abilities and skills and success. But importantly, our athletes then become our biggest advocates. They inspire people within their communities," he told SBS News.



He said promoting the inclusion of athletes with intellectual disability in mainstream sports is also a goal.





"What they can achieve will inspire so many people to understand just how capable people with intellectual disability are - and to allow them to be more inclusive and embrace them within mainstream sport as well," Mr Comis said.



Volunteer power

Australia will compete in nine out of the 26 sporting events on the Games calendar, including athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, swimming, and tennis.





Supporting Australia's athletes through the entire process will be 28 volunteer officials.



Mr Comis said as a not-for-profit charity, volunteers are the engine room of the Special Olympics.





"Here in Australia servicing our 3,500 athletes we've got some 1,400 volunteers," he said.





"They give up their time week in and week out to run the local clubs, to run all the programs, to do the coaching, to host the competitions; and even to do some local fundraising to help our athletes raise the funds they need to be able to attend and participate in something as big as the World Games in Berlin."



'Have fun, make friends, build life skills'

Brendan James Monaghan is one of those officials.





He's been volunteering for more than 30 years, and this year will mark his third Special Olympics - and his second as head golf coach.





Mr Monaghan said he loves to see athletes "being able to participate in environments where they're not pressured, they're fully included".





"So it's that whole inclusiveness, seeing them being able to participate and have fun - and get to make friends and build life skills and things like that. That's the most amazing part. So my relationship with athletes has always been very strong," he said.



The Special Olympic Games is officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee, and is the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities.





Around 300,000 spectators are expected to attend the games in Berlin this year.





Mr Monaghan said being part of the audience is a great experience.



