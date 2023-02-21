When will the Voice to Parliament referendum be held?

KEY POINTS: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Voice referendum will be between October and November.

Australians will vote in their first referendum since 1999.

Labor promised the referendum in this term of government.

Australians have been given the clearest indication of when they will vote on a First Nations Voice to Parliament.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged a referendum to enshrine the Voice in the constitution in the first term of government and recently confirmed it will be held this year.





In the strongest indication of when Australians will head to the polls , Mr Albanese has narrowed that down to a three-month window.



Anthony Albanese has already revealed his suggested question for the referendum. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE And when a number of things - parliamentary sitting weeks, school holidays, and the fact it needs to be held on a Saturday - are factored in, we now have only a few dates to consider.





It will be the first referendum held in Australia in more than 23 years . In 1999, voters rejected the chance to become a republic.





So when will the referendum be held, who will vote, and what needs to happen in the interim?



When is the Voice to Parliament referendum most likely to be held?

Mr Albanese told Triple M radio on Tuesday the referendum will be held between October and December.





Referendums must be held on a Saturday, meaning there are potentially thirteen dates on which the Voice vote could be held. But it's fair to rule out a number of dates immediately.





While Mr Albanese has left the option of December open, governments have recently been wary of calling federal elections around Christmas.



December elections used to be commonplace, but Australians haven't voted in the last month of the year since 1984.





That means while it isn't a federal election, we can almost certainly rule out a Voice vote on 23 December or 30 December.





Another factor is school holidays, with federal governments tending to avoid holding votes while people are likely to be travelling. But students in every state and territory, except for Tasmania and South Australia, will have returned by 14 October. In those two states, they'll be back the following Monday - 16 October.



READ MORE Liberal premiers break ranks with Peter Dutton as states back Voice to Parliament

There is a month-long gap in parliamentary sitting between mid-September and late November, which could be the most likely if December is out. If it is held on Saturday 14 October, both campaigns would have a four-week run-up to campaign intensively.





The vote could be held in November, and 4 November would ensure a week break between the House of Representatives sitting and the Senate resuming.





Parliament then sits for a fortnight, meaning the next Saturday without distractions on either side would be 25 November.



What will we vote on in the referendum?

Broadly, Australians will be asked whether they want to enshrine the Voice into the constitution.





Its proponents insist it will be an advisory body made up of Indigenous Australians which will provide the federal government input on the creation of policy impacting First Nations Australians. It would not have the power to veto legislation passed by parliament.



The wording of the question is yet to be finalised, but will be in the referendum bill put to parliament.





It is likely to be broad, with parliament tasked with legislating how the body will function if the referendum passes.





But we do have some idea. At the Garma festival in the Nothern Territory in July, 2022, Mr Albanese suggested a "simple and clear" draft question: 'Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?’



Who's voting, and on what?

All Australians aged 18 and over are required to get onto the electoral roll and, like federal elections, must vote in referendums.





But passing referendums is extremely difficult, because a majority voting yes is not all that's required. To succeed, the Yes campaign will need an overall majority and a majority in most states. Voters in territories - the ACT and Northern Territory - only count towards the overall majority.





On five occasions, a referendum has failed despite gaining an overall majority, because it did not gain a majority in most states.



Why a referendum?

The only way to change Australia's constitution is via a referendum.





Coalition leader Peter Dutton has previously suggested the Voice could simply be legislated by parliament "tomorrow", without the need for a referendum.



The government wants to update Australia's referendum laws to allow for postal and early voting. Source: Getty / Saeed Khan But that would also mean it could be repealed via legislation, meaning it would be much more vulnerable to future governments. A number of bodies advocating for Indigenous Australians were not enshrined in the constitution, and have since folded.





Advocates for the Voice say putting it in the constitution would make it more durable and sustainable .



What's happening in parliament?

Two things are happening at once.





The bill to actually hold a referendum will be put to parliament in March, and is almost certain to pass. That's because if it doesn't pass the Senate, where Labor does not hold a majority, it can pass the House of Representatives twice.





But Labor will also try to pass another bill - the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 - which would modernise the way referendum votes are held .





That's because, while the laws for federal elections are regularly updated, the rules surrounding referendums haven't been updated since the last time Australians voted on whether to change the constitution - 1999.



The bill would allow for things like early and postal voting, which are already commonplace at federal elections, and update a range of other matters, like financial disclosure requirements.





This one does need to pass both houses.



