White House condemns Donald Trump for having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Former President Donald Trump said he 'didn't know' Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020, but acknowledged he had dinner with him.

Donald Trump (left) announced his plans in mid-November to seek reelection in 2024, and his embrace of Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist, has unsettled some of his one-time administration officials. Source: AAP

The White House on Saturday condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper
Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks.


Mr Trump acknowledged having dinner with West, who is now known as Ye, on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, and said he brought along friends, one of whom was Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist.
"I didn't know Nick Fuentes," Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social account late Friday.

White House deputy press secretary Andrews Bates condemned Mr Trump's meeting with Mr Fuentes.

"Bigotry, hate, and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-a-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned," Mr Bates told CNN.
President Joe Biden, who is spending the holiday weekend in Nantucket, ducked a question about Mr Trump's dinner: "You don't wanna hear what I think."

Mr Fuentes is a Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020 for violating the platform's hate speech policy.

Mr Trump announced his plans in mid-November to seek reelection in 2024, and his embrace of a white nationalist unsettled some of his one-time administration officials.
David Friedman, who was Mr Trump's former ambassador to Israel, blasted the dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

"Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable," Mr Friedman said in one of several tweets.

"Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left," he said.
Axios, a news website, cited what it said was a source familiar with the dinner who said Mr Trump "seemed very taken" with Mr Fuentes even though he didn't seem to know anything about his background.

West, who is now known legally as Ye,
has lost major brand partnerships with the German sportwear company Adidas
and US retailer Gap over recent anti-Semitic statements and associations with extremists.
2 min read
Published 27 November 2022 at 8:56am
Source: AFP

