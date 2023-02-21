Who are Voyager, the band representing Australia at this year's Eurovision?

Key Points SBS has announced Perth-based synth-metal group Voyager as Australia's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest pick.

It's the first time a band will represent Australia at the contest, to be held in Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

The contest will be held from 9 -13 May.

SBS has announced Perth-based synth-metal group Voyager as Australia's pick for the contest, to be held in the United Kingdom at Liverpool Arena in May.





The band — made up of lead vocalist Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, bass guitarist Alex Canion and drummer Ashley Doodkorte — have thrown their hat in the ring since Australia announced its participation in the contest in 2015.





They came in second at last year's Eurovision - Australia Decides pre-competition, leading the public vote with their song Dreamer.



This year, the band will take to the stage with their song Promise .





“As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth!" Voyager's Estrin said.





"Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet."





"Voyager have been determined to get centre stage for the biggest song contest in the world and SBS knows they will bring that grit with them along with a whole lot of fun," SBS Head of Entertainment Emily Griggs said.





"Look out Europe, the Aussies are coming!”



Paul Clarke, director of production partner Blink TV, said the song "delivers in spades from a band that never fails to impress".





"From the very first listen I knew it was something special – an epic, cinematic track that will take listeners on an anthemic rock voyage all the way to the Eurovision stage. This year, Australia’s hopes are in the masterful hands of a band for the first time ever, and I can’t wait for Voyager to rock your socks off in Liverpool.”





This is the eighth year Australia has participated in the contest.





Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won last year in Turin, Italy , with their song Stefania. This year, the United Kingdom will host the competition on Ukraine’s behalf with the theme 'United by Music'.



