Australia

Who are Voyager, the band representing Australia at this year's Eurovision?

The synth-metal group will represent Australia at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their song Promise.

Five members of a band throw confetti.

Perth-based synth-metal band Voyager will represent Australia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Source: Supplied / MICHAEL DANN

Key Points
  • SBS has announced Perth-based synth-metal group Voyager as Australia's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest pick.
  • It's the first time a band will represent Australia at the contest, to be held in Liverpool in the United Kingdom.
  • The contest will be held from 9 -13 May.
For the first time, a band will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest.

SBS has announced Perth-based synth-metal group Voyager as Australia's pick for the contest, to be held in the United Kingdom at Liverpool Arena in May.

The band — made up of lead vocalist Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, bass guitarist Alex Canion and drummer Ashley Doodkorte — have thrown their hat in the ring since Australia announced its participation in the contest in 2015.

They came in second at last year's Eurovision - Australia Decides pre-competition, leading the public vote with their song Dreamer.
READ MORE

'Dream come true': Australia's Sheldon Riley through to Eurovision grand final

This year, the band will take to the stage with their song Promise.

 “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth!" Voyager's Estrin said.

"Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet."

"Voyager have been determined to get centre stage for the biggest song contest in the world and SBS knows they will bring that grit with them along with a whole lot of fun," SBS Head of Entertainment Emily Griggs said.

"Look out Europe, the Aussies are coming!”
Paul Clarke, director of production partner Blink TV, said the song "delivers in spades from a band that never fails to impress".

"From the very first listen I knew it was something special – an epic, cinematic track that will take listeners on an anthemic rock voyage all the way to the Eurovision stage. This year, Australia’s hopes are in the masterful hands of a band for the first time ever, and I can’t wait for Voyager to rock your socks off in Liverpool.”

This is the eighth year Australia has participated in the contest.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra
won last year in Turin, Italy
, with their song Stefania. This year, the United Kingdom will host the competition on Ukraine’s behalf with the theme 'United by Music'.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from 9 - 13 May 2023 and broadcast on SBS.
Share
2 min read
Published 22 February 2023 at 8:09am
By Emma Brancatisano
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

A bay with a large hill in the background

This is the world's first zero-waste island. Could Australia be next?

World

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

Close-up of

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

Taryn Brumfitt sitting in an office holding a camera

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia

TJ Davis

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia

An image of a couple with some text messages they received

This couple lost $98k in a sophisticated text message scam. Here's the one thing to look out for

Australia

Turkish Flag on back of boat and Mosque on hillside just above.

Turkey or Türkiye? Why the country changed its official name

World