Why is the Swedish flag being burned in some parts of the world?

Key Points A Danish far-right politician burnt the Quran at a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

Turkish protesters burnt the Swedish flag in response.

An expert says the burning of the Quran was aimed at blocking Sweden's entry into NATO.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden it should not expect his country's support for their North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) application after a far-right politician burnt a Quran during a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.





Turkey is a member of NATO and can block Sweden and Finland's joint application , which was signed last year, to join the military alliance.





The Quran burning was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, on Saturday. He spoke against Islam and immigration for about an hour in front of a crowd of about 100 people before setting fire to the Quran, news agency AFP reported.





Mr Paludan, who also has Swedish citizenship, has held a number of demonstrations in the past where he has burned the Quran.





Extremism expert Dr Josh Roose, from Victoria's Deakin University, said the burning of the Quran was a "cheap stunt" by Sweden's far-right to spark a reaction from Turkey.



Why is the far-right against NATO?

"NATO represents Western liberal democracies," Dr Roose said.





"The far-right hate liberal democracy, and their ultimate aim is to have an autocratic society led by them."





Dr Roose said the far-right in several European countries, including France, are increasingly siding against NATO and, in some cases, in support of Russia.





"We're seeing some really interesting dynamics emerge, that stand history on its head because traditionally, the Russians were seen as socialists and communists, and now we're seeing them as a far-right ally," he said.



Palestinians hold copies of the Quran during a demonstration in Gaza City on Tuesday after the burning of Islam's holy book by a far-right politician in Sweden. Source: Getty / NurPhoto He said isolationism is on the rise among the far-right, where nationalists want their economy and military to focus solely on their own country's interests.





"For a country to join a bloc of Western liberal democracies, it's seen as a step away from that, because there are many provisions that require mutually supporting other countries."





Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, who were candidates in France's 2022 presidential election, campaigned to withdraw the country from NATO.



Why is burning the Quran significant?

The Quran is the central religious text of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God.





"The symbolic act of desecrating the Quran is seen as effectively not only disrespecting the Prophet Muhammad, but also God, and so for that reason, it's seen as blasphemous," Dr Roose said.





"It's seen as a very targeted act as well—it's seen as deliberately provoking Muslims.





"They're not burning Bibles or other holy texts."



What was Turkey's reaction?

On Tuesday, Turkey postponed talks scheduled for February on Sweden and Finland's bid for NATO membership.





It followed Mr Erdogan condemning Sweden for allowing the protest to go ahead.





"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership," the Turkish president said in a speech after a Cabinet meeting.





"If you love members of terrorist organisations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, then we advise you to seek their support for your countries' security," he said.



Turkish protesters burn the Swedish national flag after Swedish protesters burnt the Quran. Source: AFP / Yasin Akgul Dr Roose said Mr Erdogan, who has had a tumultuous ride as president, including an attempted military coup, can use the stunt as a political opportunity.





"He's now using this to position himself as a defender of the faith," Dr Roose said.





Turkish protesters responded to the events in Sweden by burning the Swedish flag. Swedish flags were also burnt in protests in other Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan.



Supporters of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party hold copies of the Quran as they stand on a Swedish flag, during a protest against Sweden, in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday. Source: EPA / Bilawal Arbab

How has Sweden responded?

Swedish authorities had allowed Saturday's protest.





The country's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, wrote on Twitter he supported freedom of expression but condemned Mr Paludan's act.





Mr Kristersson later called for calm so talks could continue.





He said there were "provocateurs who wanted to spoil Sweden's relations with other countries" and foil its bid to join the United States-led Western military alliance.





"No national security question is more important than that we, with Finland, quickly become members of NATO," he said on Tuesday.



