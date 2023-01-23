Sweden's NATO hopes on hold after Quran protest

TURKEY SWEDEN PROTEST

Protesters shout slogans in front of Sweden's Consulate General in Istanbul, Turkey Source: AAP / ERDEM SAHIN

Sweden's admittance to NATO is now in jeopardy after Swedish police issued a permit for a protest in which the burning of the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, was set alight. The act has offended millions of Muslims around the world with Turkey's President saying to Sweden, 'Sorry. Forget about it.'

