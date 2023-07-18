Why it's 'rubbish' to blame migrants for Australia's rental crisis

Key Points The Institute of Public Affairs blames migrants for Australia's rental crisis.

Economists say this is misleading.

Rents have shot up over 10 per cent in a year.

A conservative-leaning think tank says migration and international students are to blame for Australia's rental crisis, but economists have countered this claim as misleading and poorly backed up.





The Institute of Public Affair (IPA)'s report is "rubbish" and doesn't mention key factors that have led to chronic rental unaffordability , managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, Michael Fotheringham, told SBS News.





"Migration is one of the ways we've actually built up our residential construction workforce and could, theoretically, help to increase the number of new properties and ease rental prices slightly," he said.



Source: SBS News The number of migrants the IPA report refers to differs from official figures from the federal government, which reported Australia's net overseas migration will be around 400,000 in 2022-2 3 and is still below pre-pandemic levels.





The report refers to "1.755 million new migrants expected to stay in Australia by the year 2028," which was arrived at by adding figures from 2021-2022 all the way up to 2027-2028.





Migration plummeted when Australia’s borders were shuttered in early 2020, just months after the COVID-19 virus arrived, and remained closed until November 2021.





By the time the borders reopened, net overseas migration had taken a 500,000 hit compared to what was expected before the pandemic.





The government estimates there were 590,566 people in Australia on student visas in between January and April this year.





"It's really scapegoating to blame international students and migrants," Anne Flaherty, an economist at property data company PropTrack told SBS News.





The number of rental properties in Australia was shrinking before international borders were reopened, and therefore the claims don't stack up, she said.



How bad is the rental crisis in Australia?

Rental affordability reached its lowest level in nine years in May, according to ANZ bank and property data firm CoreLogic, meaning renters are handing over nearly one-third of their income to service a new lease.





Simultaneously, rent prices in capital cities rose 17 per cent from the June 2022 quarter to the June 2023 quarter, and 11.8 per cent nationally, according to PropTrack.





The IPA claims housing is in critically short supply and "a key contributor to this housing crisis is the Commonwealth Government’s inability to rein in the influx of migrants."





It's correct that housing is in short supply Fotheringham said, but IPA's analysis "completely ignores that there's a whole sector of specialist accommodation for international students that sat empty during the pandemic," he said.



Why is Australia in a rental crisis?

The factors driving Australia's rental crisis have been brewing for a long time, Fotheringham said.





One issue he cited is there are fewer people living in each dwelling, which is contributing to a lack of supply. This in turn is driving up prices.





Also, landlords who have outstanding mortgages may be paying higher interest rates on them and passing those costs onto tenants.





Data shows the number of properties available for renters has decreased because property investors are selling to owner-occupiers, Flaherty said, adding she thinks it's the major reason renters are facing tough times.



"Property investors do not have the same incentives as they used to," she said.





"So what we've been seeing for five years now is that there have been more property investors selling their properties than property investors purchasing properties."





She said once property investment becomes disincentivised, it reduces the total pool of properties available nationally.





Population increases linked to a recent higher birth rate , as well as people moving around within Australia, have flow-on effects of driving up rental prices, economists say.



Source: SBS News During the height of the pandemic "there was a lot of movement out of the big capital cities, Melbourne in particular, to regional centres for a whole lot of reasons and we're now seeing a bit of a reversal of that," Fotheringham said.





"There's also a shift to people from the southern states up towards Queensland and southeast Queensland in particular, it's been hit by an influx of interstate migration," which increases demand in multiple markets, he said.



How can we fix the rental crisis in Australia?

Building more properties would ease pressure somewhat, but the construction industry has been hit with a raft of supply chain and workforce problems, Fotheringham said.



Source: SBS News The number of dwellings completed has been trending downwards since 2017, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.





"One of the biggest things we can do to improve the lives of all Australians is to improve social housing supply, because the competition for spaces is increased by the lack of a social housing system," Fotheringham said.





The government's $10 billion housing bill includes planning for 30,000 social housing homes over five years, but has stalled in the Senate due to opposition from the Greens.





Flaherty proposed the government incentivise build-to-rent projects, which are typically apartments built by developers which can only ever be offered to renters.



"It's often the kind of product that works well for tenants. They have more security of tenure and don't have to be worried about being kicked out," she said.





It's also "absolutely vital" there is enough housing for migrants coming to Australia, she said.





"We know around 70 per cent of migrants tend to be renters when they come to Australia.



