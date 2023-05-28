Politics

Why Lidia Thorpe is lodging a Human Rights Commission complaint against the Greens

The independent senator has claimed she experienced racism during her time with her former party.

An Aboriginal woman wearing a black top and black and white earrings that read "sovereignty never ceded"

Lidia Thorpe quit the Greens earlier this year and moved to the Senate crossbench. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has accused the Greens of racism, and says she will lodge a case with
the Australian Human Rights Commission
.

Senator Thorpe, who quit the Greens earlier this year, revealed she would take up her dispute with the party to the commission after receiving legal advice there was "enough ground".

"I've experienced racism all my life in every workplace, and the Greens were no different," she told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"I just want racism stamped out ... I think we all need to look at ourselves within and eradicate that and make our workplaces safer."

Last week, she claimed her ex-colleague Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young failed to stand up to racism in the party directed towards her.
Senator Hanson-Young has rejected the accusation.

A Greens spokeswoman said she was not aware of any proceedings against the party or its parliamentarians.

"The Greens are committed to stamping out racism wherever it occurs, in workplaces everywhere and in institutions like parliament," she said.

Senator Thorpe is also considering abstaining from a crucial vote for
the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
.

The government hopes to pass its constitution alteration legislation for the Voice next month.
READ MORE

What happens if the Voice referendum fails? Labor urged to have 'contingency plan'

Asked for her position, Senator Thorpe said she might abstain from the vote in the Senate.

"I can't support something that gives us no power," she said.

"And I certainly cannot support a No campaign that is looking more like a white supremacy campaign that is causing a lot of harm."

Senator Thorpe said she had an amendment she will propose which will acknowledge "the sovereign status of First Nations peoples in this country".

"We want real power. We want to be acknowledged as sovereigns in this country, just as the Crown is acknowledged as a sovereign."
READ MORE

Six years on from the Uluru Statement, Voice advocates want a 'sigh of relief'

Senator Thorpe said this meant negotiating with the Crown on issues including resources, land, reparations, and "land rights land back".

"We've had so much taken from us over the last 200 years," she said.

Senator Thorpe said putting the Voice in the constitution might make recognising the sovereignty of Indigenous people harder depending on the people forming the advisory body.

"It's not going to be taken seriously ... we need
a Treaty
, we need truth-telling so that we can eradicate the racism that we're dealing with in this country."

Asked how she will vote at the referendum, Senator Thorpe said she would "definitely not" join
Opposition leader Peter Dutton in voting No
.
READ MORE

Some Liberals won't oppose the Voice, others will campaign quietly. Here's where they stand

But indicated she had conditions for the government if she were to support the Yes campaign.

"Depends what Labor comes good with, they're waving our black flag," she said."

"Implement the royal commission into deaths in custody, you have the time to do that before the referendum."

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman said he was confident voters would see through the "scare campaigns" surrounding the Voice.
Share
3 min read
Published 28 May 2023 1:20pm
Updated 2h ago 3:18pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

Two men wearing suits sitting in chairs facing each other and talking inside

Anthony Albanese criticised for transgender comments in Piers Morgan interview

Politics

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

Palm trees next to the water

Why has Nouméa closed its beaches and how long for?

World