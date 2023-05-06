Some Liberals won't oppose the Voice, others will campaign quietly. Here's where they stand

KEY POINTS: Some Liberal backbenchers will campaign for the Voice to Parliament, despite their party's stance.

Party rules bind shadow cabinet members to campaign against the Voice.

But some are likely to avoid campaigning too publicly after a conscience vote was rejected.

The Liberals' decision to reject a conscience vote on the Voice to Parliament bucked recent trends, but not all its MPs are obliged to toe the line.





The decision to oppose the Voice quickly prompted one frontbench resignation, while the first Aboriginal person to hold its Indigenous affairs portfolio immediately handed back his party membership .





Former prime minister John Howard allowed MPs to vote their conscience at the last referendum, the 1999 republic vote, an approach replicated nearly a decade later during the 2017 same-sex marriage debate.



But party rules mean even a hard No stance can't prevent backbenchers from speaking their mind this time around.





And not every frontbencher will be campaigning against the Voice with the same gusto.





Here's where they stand.



Julian Leeser

Julian Leeser quit the shadow cabinet to campaign for the Voice. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi The decision's first (and so far) only frontbench casualty.





Mr Leeser resigned as the party's Indigenous Australians spokesperson in order to campaign for the Voice , something he could not do from the frontbench.





He insists the decision was made amicably with Peter Dutton, who he says retains his support as Opposition leader.



“I'm resigning without rancour, but on a point of principle. What I want to be able to say to my children in the future is: your father stood up for something he believes in,” he said.





But he's still unconvinced by Labor's model for the referendum, and wants the Voice's ability to advise parliament and the executive government scrapped.



Simon Birmingham

Simon Birmingham spoke positively about a conscience vote, but has remained in shadow cabinet. Source: AAP Senator Birmingham spoke positively about a conscience vote before the party meeting.





Because he's a frontbencher, the party's most senior moderate is bound by party lines. He has no intention of quitting the shadow cabinet "at this stage", so his workaround is to simply not campaign openly for either side.





Asked whether he will follow his leader in campaigning against the Voice, he told Sky News: "That's ... not my intention".





But he wouldn't reveal which way he'd personally vote at the ballot box.



Paul Fletcher

Paul Fletcher says he supports constitutional recognition. Source: AAP Mr Fletcher has refused to discuss reports he had argued for the Voice during shadow cabinet debate, and has remained on the frontbench.





"What I support is constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians. That's what the Liberal Party supports," he told the ABC's Q + A program.





After an audience member interjected - "So you're voting yes, then?" - Mr Fletcher reiterated the party's official stance.



Karen Andrews

Karen Andrews has left the frontbench, but says it's not related to the Voice. Source: AAP Another moderate, Ms Andrews has been a bit more forceful than Senator Birmingham while she was on the frontbench, saying there is "no way" she could support the Voice as proposed by Labor.





But like Senator Birmingham, she's going to stay in the shadow cabinet without openly campaigning for its position.





"I am unlikely to go out with the word No emblazoned on a shirt, to be advocating in that way,” she told ABC News last month.





Ms Andrews has since resigned from the frontbench , and will leave parliament at the next election. But she's reiterated her concerns over the Voice, and insists the decision wasn't related to the referendum.



Bridget Archer

Bridget Archer, who has a history of bucking her party's line, is campaigning for the Voice. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch The backbench MP has a long history of using her right to cross the floor over contentious issues.





Immediately after the party's position was announced, she confirmed she'll remain in the party but campaign in favour of the Voice. But she accepts that's a minority position within the party.





“I'm not really surprised [by the decision], but I am disappointed. I think that this has been some time in the making,” she said.



Andrew Bragg

Andrew Bragg says the Voice shouldn't be opposed on 'process grounds'. Source: SBS News / SBS News Fellow backbencher Andrew Bragg has questioned Labor's approach to the referendum, but said it's "not good enough" for his party to oppose the Voice on "process grounds".





Just hours after Mr Leeser's resignation, Senator Bragg reiterated his hope that the referendum will succeed.





"This referendum is too important to play politics ... I want [it] to succeed and I believe a Yes vote is now more likely because of Julian's conviction," he said.



Russell Broadbent

The backbench MP will be campaigning for the Voice.





Mr Broadbent has written that the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which calls for a Voice to Parliament, should be "embraced in its fullness".



