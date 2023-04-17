Karen Andrews quits Liberal frontbench, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price promoted in major reshuffle

KEY POINTS: Karen Andrews has become the latest Liberal to quit the frontbench.

Peter Dutton has unveiled major changes to his shadow cabinet.

The reshuffle was prompted by Julian Leeser quitting the frontbench over the Voice.

Shadow home affairs minister Karen Andrews has become the latest Liberal MP to quit the frontbench, forcing Coalition leader Peter Dutton into a more significant reshuffle than first expected.





Ms Andrews, who held a number of ministries under the former Coalition government, on Tuesday revealed she will not contest the next election, and will move out of the shadow cabinet in the interim.





Her decision was revealed as Mr Dutton announced significant changes to his shadow cabinet, prompted by last week's resignation of Julian Leeser, who quit as the party's Indigenous Australians spokesperson and shadow attorney-general to campaign for the Voice to Parliament .



Peter Dutton has promoted Indigenous senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (right) and Kerrynne Liddle (left). Source: AAP / Michael Errey Those changes included the entry of two Indigenous women, outspoken Voice critic Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Kerryne Liddle, to the shadow cabinet and outer shadow ministry, respectively.





Ms Andrews said she initially offered to step down from the shadow ministry weeks ago, but Mr Dutton declined that offer.





Ms Andrews said that changed once it was clear a reshuffle would be necessary regardless, adding that it was necessary for the party to renew its frontbench well ahead of the next election.





“Given that I had made that decision, the right thing to do was to speak to Peter and let him know that that was my decision,” she said.





“I believe wholly and solely in the principles of the Liberal Party. What we need to get better at is communicating that broadly to the community, and we've got a lot of work to do.”



Ms Andrews, who has previously criticised the treatment of women within parliament, said whether her replacement would be a woman was a “matter for the party”.





“I've spent my entire life working in male-dominated environments,” she said.





“Where you have women in a minority, it is always going to be difficult, just like when there are fields where men are in a minority, it is difficult for them too.”





Ms Andrews reiterated that she did not support Labor’s proposed referendum wording, but would not “be out there wearing a shirt that says: 'Vote no'”.



Speaking in Adelaide on Tuesday, Mr Dutton described the outgoing frontbencher as a "dear friend" and insisted the decision was "100 per cent" her own.





Mr Dutton stressed Ms Andrews remained in lockstep with her party over the Voice referendum.





“I think sometimes we underestimate the travel and scrutiny and everything else involved in this business. It can take a toll and that's the case for all of us,” he said.





Senator James Paterson, a senior member of the powerful Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, will add Ms Andrews' home affairs portfolio to his current shadow cybersecurity role.



'Warrior' Jacinta Nampijinpa Price enters the shadow cabinet

Mr Dutton has promoted Senator Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman and Nationals senator for the NT, to the party's Indigenous Australians portfolio, less than a year after she entered parliament.





"She's a fighter. She's a warrior for Indigenous Australians ... She's always fought hard to improve the lives of Indigenous women and kids, and we've seen that in recent days," Mr Dutton said.





"I know she'll do an outstanding job in leading the charge for better, practical outcomes for Indigenous Australians, not through the Prime Minister's Canberra Voice bureaucracy."





Speaking alongside Mr Dutton, Senator Price described herself as “humbled” to assume the role.





“I have worked hard over many, many years to effect change in an area that I'm deeply passionate about,” she said.





“Throughout my life, I’ve understood the trials and tribulations of those who are nearest and dearest to me, and I will continue to fight for those marginalised Australians going forward.”



Jacinta Price has been promoted to the shadow ministry less than a year after entering parliament. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Nationals leader David Littleproud described Senator Price’s promotion as a “proud day” for the party, saying it brought its female representation in the shadow cabinet to 50 per cent.





“That's the diversity that we bring in from the National Party,” he said.





“The lived experience, the common sense that we bring to Canberra is being acknowledged in the conviction and courage of our ideas and our experience.”





Mr Littleproud said the Nationals, who quickly announced they would campaign against the Voice , had not taken that position for “malicious” reasons.



Peter Dutton doubles down on Alice Springs comments

Mr Dutton has also added Senator Kerryne Liddle, an Arrente woman, to the outer shadow ministry in the newly created portfolio for child protection and prevention of family violence.





The Coalition leader has spent much of the last week in Alice Springs, claiming territory and federal Labor governments’ efforts to combat crime have been insufficient.





He has also sparked controversy by claiming child abuse is rampant in the territory, something SNAICC - the peak body for Indigenous children - has rebuked as “flying in the face of evidence”.



Labor senator in the NT Malarndirri McCarthy has accused the Opposition of using Alice Springs as a “football” in its attempts to sink the Voice.





Mr Dutton insisted his attention on the town was not about “political advantage”, saying he had raised his concerns with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





“The thought of young girls or boys being sexually assaulted makes me feel sick to the core, and the only motivation I've got here is to work with the Prime Minister,” he said.



Chinese Communist Party critic James Paterson 'honoured' to take home affairs role

Shadow minister for cyber security James Paterson will also take on Ms Andrews' old portfolio. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Coalition employment and workplace relations spokesperson Michaelia Cash, who was attorney-general under the former Coalition government, will also resume that portfolio in Opposition.





Senator Paterson said he was honoured by his appointment to the home affairs portfolio, saying there “is no more sacred duty” than keeping Australians safe.





The Victorian senator has been a critic of the Chinese Communist Party, recently demanding TikTok be banned from Australian government devices , a position Labor eventually adopted .





He took aim at what he described as Labor’s “dismantling” of the home affairs portfolio, which has seen responsibility for the Australian Federal Police passed to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.



