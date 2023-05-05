Why this Bluey episode has been edited after copping body image criticism

Key Points The episode, titled Exercise, was criticised by body image experts for its opening scene.

The episode has now been edited, according to the ABC.

The ABC said the new version allows families to discuss issues about health and wellbeing "in their own way".

A new Bluey episode has been edited after its opening scene caused outrage among some parents and body image experts .





The episode, titled Exercise, begins with Bluey's father Bandit and mother Chilli weighing themselves in the bathroom and expressing dissatisfaction at the numbers they see on the scale, in front of their children.





Bandit tells his children he needs to do some exercise, which critics observed as seemingly correlating his weight and physical appearance with his overall health and wellbeing.





Criticism from parents and health experts accused the production of being fatphobic and instilling harmful perceptions of body image in children.





In a statement released on Friday, ABC confirmed the episode has been republished, following a decision by Bluey's production company, Ludo Studio.



"The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way," the ABC statement said.





"As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program."





The episode has now been re-released, without any references to body weight or scales in the scene.





BBC will also use this revised version for worldwide distribution and also supports the decision to edit the program.



Paediatric dietitian Kyla Ringrose, who was among those who shared criticism of the episode, was "thrilled" about the announcement.





"I know that the episode really divided people, but I’m confident the new version is something that makes us all feel comfortable," she wrote on Instagram.



