Why this World Cup team is waving a flag that isn’t its own

key points This week, Morocco became the first Middle Eastern or North African team to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

With each victory during the tournament, the national team has raised the Palestinian flag with pride.

Here's what the Palestinian flag represents, and why the Atlas Lions are showcasing it.

At the FIFA World Cup, the most poignant form of patriotism rests in the flag that represents the countries on the pitch.





So when Morocco shocked the world with a thrilling upset against Spain in the Round of 16 this week, the team unravelled a flag high up in the air.





But it wasn't Morocco's emblem of the five-pointed green star swimming in a sea of red.





Instead, Morocco's national team donned the Palestinian flag while celebrating their victory against the Spaniards as they posed for a group photo.



Morocco's defender Jawad El Yamiq waves the Palestinian flag between Canada and Morocco in the final match of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Source: Getty / AFP / Natalia Koleishnikova It was a pointed show of solidarity by the Atlas Lions, who are the first Middle Eastern or North African team to reach the quarter finals in World Cup history.





Anas Iqtait, lecturer in Middle Eastern politics at the Australian National University, said the overwhelming support for the Palestinian people - represented by its flag - is part of a larger form of Arab nationalism.





"The Palestinian flag has long represented Arab nationalism, which was a project that obviously saw its height in the middle of the 20th century," Dr Iqtait said.



A member of Morocco's team held a Palestinian flag after the team won the Round of 16 match against Spain. Source: Getty / AFP / Karim Jaafar As Qatar became the first Middle Eastern nation to host a World Cup, the tournament has seen a groundswell of support for the Palestinian cause.





Pro-Palestinian armbands , keffiyehs (the custom Palestinian scarf) and banners have been a notable presence throughout the entire tournament.





"I'm not surprised to see this level of support, particularly with relation to football," Dr Iqtait said.



The Palestinian flag carries a form of nationalism that binds all Arab countries together by the nature of the design itself, he said.





"To a large extent, the Palestinian cause has been the most important cross-border, Arab cause that Arab populations - from Morocco to Iraq - have taken on," Dr Iqtait said.





The current Palestinian flag largely resembles - and is inspired by - the flag that represented the Arab Revolt in the 1910s, a nationalist movement that pushed for collective Arab independence.



Dr Iqtait said that Arab solidarity with Palestinian people, who have faced ongoing conflict across the Palestinian territories since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, is creatively expressed in ways that extend beyond the waving of their flag.





Through pop culture, song, dance and poetry, support for Palestinians is always there, he said.





"This heritage is there and when given the chance, as we see in Qatar for the first time, we see it come to the surface," Dr Iqtait said.





Fans of one of Morocco's domestic football teams, Raja Casablanca, brought one of their well-known chants to the World Cup, the Rajawi chant, which is dedicated to the Palestinian people.





Fans in Doha sang the lyrics that roughly translate to: The eyes have been tearing up, my beloved Palestine. While the Arabs are sleeping, the most beautiful country, resist, May God protect you ... We won't leave you alone Gaza, even though you are far away from us. "



World Cup sees wave of Palestinian solidarity

Solidarity has been expressed in other forms, too. Fans from across the globe who are attending matches throughout the tournament have showcased the Palestinian cause boldly.





In the match between France and Tunisia, days after a pitch invader disrupted a match with the pride flag to elevate LGBTIQ+ rights, the plight of Iranian women, and Ukraine , a fan did the same with the Palestinian flag.



A pitch invader runs while holding a Palestinian flag during the match against Tunisia and France. Source: AAP / EPA / Noushad Thekkayil Fans chanted "Palestine, Palestine" as the protester was escorted off the pitch by several security officials.





Media outlets have also reported that several fans at the World Cup have snubbed Israeli reporters attempting to secure interviews on the streets.





But the sentiments expressed by some Arab civilians do not accurately reflect the newfound warm relations between Arab and Israeli governments, Dr Iqtait said.





The most notable diplomatic reset occurred in 2020 after Morocco signed the Abraham Accords alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in an attempt to normalise ties with Israel.





And while Qatar and Israel do not have any formal ties, the countries managed to broker a momentous deal that allowed Israeli citizens to fly directly to Doha to attend the World Cup.





Dr Iqtait said the clear contrast can be simply described as the Arab world suffering from a "democratic deficiency".



"There is a dichotomy between what senior political leadership sees as strategic priority objectives and what the Arab public sees as strategic priority for themselves," he said.





"We can easily pinpoint this dichotomy between what the political senior political leadership wants and what the streets want."





Morocco now faces Portugal on Saturday evening (Sunday at 2am AEDT), one of the sides that have been dominant this World Cup with star player Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to secure a victory at what is set to be his last-ever tournament.





But it's unlikely the show of Palestinian solidarity will plummet even if Morocco bows out to Portugal, Dr Iqtait said.





"I predict that this show of support will continue even if Moroccan leaves the World Cup. The fans will continue to show this love and support to the Palestinians," he said.



