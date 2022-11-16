World

Why Tuvalu is building a digital replica of itself in the metaverse

The Pacific island nation has announced plans to become the first country in the world to create a version of itself in the metaverse.

A man stands at a lectern on a beach with two flagpoles behind him

Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe made headlines around the world for a speech at last yea's COP26 climate summit. Source: Reuters

Key Points
  • Tuvalu plans to build a digital version of itself in the metaverse.
  • Foreign Minister Simon Kofe made the announcement at the COP27 climate summit.
  • The Pacific island nation will be the first country to replicate itself in the metaverse.
Tuvalu said on Tuesday it plans to build a digital version of itself, replicating islands and landmarks and preserving its history and culture as rising sea levels threaten to submerge the tiny Pacific island nation.

Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe
told the COP27 climate summit it was time to look at alternative solutions for his country's survival and this included Tuvalu becoming the first digitised nation in the metaverse - an online realm that uses augmented and virtual reality (VR) to help users interact.

"Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people and to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we will move them to the cloud," he said in the video that sees him standing on a digital replica of an islet threatened by rising sea levels.

Advertisement
Mr Kofe grabbed global attention at last year's COP26 when
he addressed the conference standing knee-deep in the sea
to illustrate how Tuvalu is on
the front line of climate change
.
Tuvalu was having to act because countries globally were not doing enough to prevent climate change, he said.

Tuvalu will be the first country to replicate itself in the metaverse but follows both the city of Seoul and the island nation of Barbados which last year said they would enter the virtual realm to provide administrative and consular services, respectively.

"The idea is to continue to function as a state and beyond that to preserve our culture, our knowledge, our history in a digital space," Mr Kofe told Reuters.

Tuvalu, a group of nine islands and 12,000 people halfway between Australia and Hawaii, is
one of the world's most vulnerable nations to the effects of climate change
and rising sea levels.
READ MORE

'Our future is at stake': Pacific Elders call on 'big brother' Australia to take lead on climate change

Up to 40 per cent of the capital district is underwater at high tide, and the entire country is forecast to be under water by the end of the century.

Mr Kofe said he hoped the creation of a digital nation would allow Tuvalu to continue to function as a state even if it becomes completely submerged.

This is important as the government begins efforts to ensure that Tuvalu continues to be recognised internationally as a state and its maritime boundaries – and the resources within those waters – are maintained even if the islands are submerged.

Mr Kofe said seven governments have agreed to continual recognition but there were challenges if Tuvalu goes under as it is a new area of international law.
Share
3 min read
Published 16 November 2022 at 12:45pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

Real estate sector data breach could be worse than Optus hack, digital rights advocates say

Australia

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

Why can't Australians who want a fifth COVID-19 jab get one?

COVID-19

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics