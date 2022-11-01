Will King Charles appear on the $5 note? The Reserve Bank is 'consulting' with the government

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says it is consulting with the federal government on whether to replace Queen Elizabeth II's portrait with her eldest son, King Charles III, on the $5 banknote.





Governor Philip Lowe said in a speech on Tuesday evening at the RBA board dinner that the central bank is "considering" the design of the new note following the death of the Queen in September .





Mr Lowe said the RBA, which is responsible for the design of the banknotes, recognised the design of the $5 note is of "national interest".





“Indeed, the monarch has been on at least one of Australia’s banknotes since 1923 and was on all our notes until 1953," he said.





"Given this tradition and the national significance of the issue, the Bank is consulting with the Australian Government regarding whether or not the new $5 banknote should include a portrait of King Charles III," he said.





"We will make a decision after this consultation with the government is complete."



Upon the death of the Queen on 9 September, the RBA released a statement indicating it would update the banknote "in due course" .





“The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknotes,” the RBA said at the time.





Days after the Queen's death, Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh said "there's no rush" to change the design, noting further discussions in government to take place about the banknote.





"The decision to include the Queen’s face on the $5 note was about her personally rather than about her status as the monarch, so that transition isn’t automatic," he said in September.



