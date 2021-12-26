Queen Elizabeth's death means the face of Australia's $5 notes and its coins will change. Here's how
Australia
A gun salute and national day of mourning: Here's how Australia will mark the Queen's death
Australia
'Humbled and deeply touched': Queen vows to continue her reign as Platinum Jubilee celebrations close
World
Advertisement
Queen of Australia: Australian leaders and other prominent people pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Australia
'We love her': Hongkongers mourn death of 'lady boss' Queen Elizabeth II
As Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years as monarch, here are key moments of her reign for Australia
Europe
Morning Briefing: Queen Elizabeth to miss jubilee church service, Penny Wong heads to Tonga, and concerns mount for Cheng Lei
World
Advertisement
Advertisement