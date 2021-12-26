Just In

Queen Elizabeth II

Not everyone is mourning the death of the Queen. Here's why

A $5 note showing the face of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth's death means the face of Australia's $5 notes and its coins will change. Here's how

QUEEN ELIZABETH II AUSTRALIA REAX

A gun salute and national day of mourning: Here's how Australia will mark the Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth walks towards a crowd of people in Hobart, Tasmania in 1970.

'A beloved friend': Queen Elizabeth II's enduring relationship with Australia

A bouquet with a note reading 'I don't know a world without you but now it's time to rest'

From a public viewing to a state funeral, here's what happens now Queen Elizabeth II has died

turnbull mpx still.jpg

Malcolm Turnbull tears up as he remembers Queen Elizabeth II

__SBS NEWS WIDE 16x9.00_10_17_02.Still012.png

BBC announces the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabath Clean still.jpg

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Journalist reports on royal super-fans preparing for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee about to get underway

Members of the public leave messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney

'Grief is the price we pay for love' - Australia pays tribute

Mourners on the statue at the front of Buckingham Balace

The death of the Queen - the world in mourning

Queen Elizabeth II death

A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service

The words 'Thank You Ma'am' were illuminated over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert (AAP)

Star studded concert marks day three of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth with one of her corgi dogs in 1952, the year she became Queen.

Elizabeth II: The accidental queen who seemed born to rule

World

The Queen is seen on a screen that a crowd is watching.

'Humbled and deeply touched': Queen vows to continue her reign as Platinum Jubilee celebrations close

Queen Elizabeth II has postponed more engagements as she recovers from Covid-19.

Queen postpones further engagements as she recovers from COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Records Her Annual Christmas Broadcast

'One familiar laugh missing': Queen laments first Christmas without Prince Philip

Tributes for the 'Lady Boss', colonial controversy, and what will happen to our money?

Tributes have started flowing in after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Obituary

Elizabeth II: The accidental queen who seemed born to rule

Her ascent to the throne was sudden and unexpected, but Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96, took to the role with an overriding sense of duty, becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth with one of her corgi dogs in 1952, the year she became Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II greets the public at Melbourne's Federation Square.

Queen of Australia: Australian leaders and other prominent people pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Australia

Copy of 3 WAY WEBSITE HEADER.jpg

'One of my favourite people': World leaders react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, her eldest son Charles is now king

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

Messages of concern flow for Queen Elizabeth as she remains under medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth speaking to a market vendor.

'We love her': Hongkongers mourn death of 'lady boss' Queen Elizabeth II

A man and woman stand on stage.

'You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II holds a camera during a visit to Australia in 1977.

As Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years as monarch, here are key moments of her reign for Australia

Britain's Prince Charles with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte

Morning Briefing: Queen Elizabeth to miss jubilee church service, Penny Wong heads to Tonga, and concerns mount for Cheng Lei

ELIZABETH

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British history, we look back at the life of the woman, the mother, the Queen, in this 8-part series.

