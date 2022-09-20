SBS News In Depth

A time to reflect - and to look forwards

SBS News In Depth

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 4:48pm, updated an hour ago at 6:35pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, parents and sister. Her funeral marks the end to the ten days of mourning in the United Kingdom, and many are now reflecting on the experience - and the future.

Published 20 September 2022 at 4:48pm, updated an hour ago at 6:35pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CHILD PROTECTION ROYAL COMMISSION

Queensland police announce limited ban on spit hood use

IRAN MAHSA AMINI DEAD

Unrest continues in Iran after death of woman in custody over hijab rule breach

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Trade, environment, living costs dominate in Canberra ahead of parliament's return

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the General Assembly

'A crisis not seen in a generation' - the UN tackles major issues