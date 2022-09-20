A time to reflect - and to look forwards

King Charles III at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Published 20 September 2022 at 4:48pm, updated an hour ago at 6:35pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, parents and sister. Her funeral marks the end to the ten days of mourning in the United Kingdom, and many are now reflecting on the experience - and the future.
Published 20 September 2022 at 4:48pm, updated an hour ago at 6:35pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share