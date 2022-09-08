From QC to KC: Australia's senior barristers get a title change

Many things in Australia that may seem commonplace are expected to change following the Queen's death - including some job titles.



Australia's most senior barristers should update their LinkedIn profiles as their title as Queen's Counsel (QC) will now henceforth be Kings Counsel (KC).



Senior barristers in NSW and Victoria have in recent years been appointed as Senior Counsel (SC). But existing QCs in those states, and other states and territories that continued to use that title, have instead become KC.



The change has already come into effect in courts around Australia too, with criminal matters now being prosecuted by the King, instead of the Queen.



In Victoria's Court of Appeal on Friday, the legal clerk called the case of "Severio Zirilli against the King" in a drug importation case.



Australian Bar Association president Matt Collins KC said the Queen had served the people of Australia, the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with unfailing dignity, compassion, intelligence and grace over seven remarkable decades.



"Throughout that period, Australia has been very well served by, and owes much of its stability and prosperity to, the institutions and Westminster traditions of which Her Majesty has been a vital and wise custodian," he said in a statement.



With AAP.