The day as it happened
It's been a historic day as the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced. Here's how it unfolded...
- Australia wakes up this morning to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96
- Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London as world leaders paid tribute to the Queen
- In Sydney, bells tolled 96 times, representing each year of the Queen's life, from the GPO clock tower, Town Hall and St Andrews Cathedral
- The world of sport has reacted with a raft of cancellations, also announcing minutes of silence