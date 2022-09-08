Queen Elizabeth II at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Tributes are flowing in from all over the world. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The day as it happened: tributes, changes and discussions of colonialism as the world learns of the death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, with her eldest son Charles becoming King. As the day unfolded, emotional tributes were seen around the world, while at home many discussions were ignited.

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:35am, updated an hour ago at 6:16pm
Source: SBS News
9 September 6:09pm, an hour ago.
The day as it happened
It's been a historic day as the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced. Here's how it unfolded...
Royal protocol and tradition dictate there will be a seamless transition to a new monarch and order.
Here’s what we can expect in the coming days.
9 September 5:15pm, 2 hours ago.
King Charles to give first televised address since mother's death
King Charles III will address the UK following the death of his mother.

Charles, who raced to be by the side of the Queen before she died on Friday, was due to travel back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss before later addressing the country in a televised statement.

Charles, who automatically became monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, said the death was a moment of great sadness for himself and his family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the 73-year-old said in a statement.
9 September 4:32pm, 3 hours ago.
'I'm just an ex': John Howard shuts down republic questions
Former prime minister John Howard, an ardent monarchist, has knocked back questions about Australia becoming a republic following Queen Elizabeth's death.

Asked by reporters how the death of the Queen could affect Australia's relationship with the monarchy, Mr Howard said:

"Well, that is something we will see. I'm not disposed at the moment to get into a vigorous debate on that issue.

"I have views - I think you know what those views are - but there will be time. Because we're a democracy."

Mr Howard famously led the 'no' campaign against becoming a republic before Australia's 1999 referendum.

Later prodded on when might be the right time to consider becoming a republic, Mr Howard said, "I won't be having any discussions about anything - I'm just an ex."
9 September 3:37pm, 4 hours ago.
A raft of cancellations and minute of silence: the sporting world reacts
The world of sport has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby and cycling, while others are paying tribute by holding a minute's silence.

Some sporting events in Britain scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, including England's second day of play against South Africa in Test cricket.

Golf's PGA Championship at Wentworth in England was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke of the Queen's death, with no play to be held on Friday UK time. In cycling, the Tour of Britain called off Friday's sixth stage before also cancelling the weekend's remaining stages.
The NRL will pay respects with a minute of silence before kick-off on Friday events, as will the AFL. The US Open has also marked a minute of silence, with the Formula One expected to do the same this weekend.

"Always much loved in Brisbane," the Brisbane Broncos said in a tweet paying their respects.
With Reuters
9 September 3:23pm, 4 hours ago.
What First Nations people are saying following Queen Elizabeth's death
Opinions among First Nations peoples about the death of Queen Elizabeth II have ranged from personal stories, criticism of the lowering of the Aboriginal flag to half-mast, and the legacies of colonisation overseen by the British Royal family.

Wallabies Legend Mark Ella, who met the Queen almost ten times during his sporting career, spoke fondly of the monarch, describing her as a "one of the most honest people" he'd ever met and having a great sense of humour.

As did Northern Territory Minister Chansey Paech, who recalled how he heard stories in his youth about her visit to Alice Springs in 1963.

"Every year we’d stay up late to watch the Queen’s Christmas message and my grandmother would never hear a bad word said about the Queen…in fact, while the Queen was speaking, we weren’t allowed to say any words!" Mr Paech wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II greets the public at Melbourne's Federation Square.
Queen Elizabeth II greeting a large crowd in Federation Square during her Australian visit to Melbourne on Wednesday, 26 October 2011. Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING
Others were less supportive, including Professor of Indigenous Engagement at the University of Queensland Bronwyn Fredericks, who took aim at critics of the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the Queen's death.

"It’s inappropriate to tell Indigenous people living in a colonised country that continues to deny Indigenous rights how we should feel & behave in regards to the death of a British monarch & the head of the Commonwealth!" she said.

9 September 2:25pm, 5 hours ago.
Australia's $5 notes and coins will get a makeover
In another small change in the everyday lives of Australians, the country's $5 note and coins will soon look a little different now that the Queen has passed away.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has confirmed the face of King Charles III will replace the Queen on Australian $5 notes.

"The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknotes. We will plan for an update to the $5 banknote design in due course," an RBA spokesperson said in a statement to SBS News on Friday afternoon.

You might be asking: can I still use the $5 note in my back pocket? According to the RBA, yes you can.

But Australians may have to wait for a number of years before the new notes with King Charles come into existence. And just like the $5 notes, coins bearing King Charles' mother's image won't vanish overnight.
9 September 2:10pm, 5 hours ago.
Hongkongers mourn their 'Lady Boss', Queen Elizabeth II
Queen kneels down to meet Chinese dragon
Queen Elizabeth II meets a Chinese dragon in Hong Kong during the Royal Tour of 1975. Source: Getty
While many people know the Queen's more commonly used nickname 'Lilibet', Hongkongers refer to her a little differently.

In Hong Kong, her nickname in Cantonese roughly translates to "lady boss". Today, many Hongkongers are "heartbroken" by the news of the Queen's death, according to former Hong Kong lesiglator Ted Hui who is now in self-exile in Australia.

"Yes, it's a warm kind [of term]. It's like when in a Hong Kong family business, what usually you would call the man who runs the business 'the boss', and then the wife of that we would call the 'lady boss', it's a small family business setting term," he said.

You can read more about how the Queen got the cheeky nickname, and was so revered by people in Hong Kong and the enormous diaspora in Australia, the UK and other parts of the world.
9 September 12:55pm, 7 hours ago.
The Queen is being described as the 'architect' of colonialism by this Indigenous professor
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh watching a culture show at Tjapukai Aboriginal Culture Park, in Cairns, Australia on 1 March 2002. Credit: Fiona Hanson
Wiradjuri professor of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University Sandy O'Sullivan has laid bare a reminder that for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II is not one to commemorate.

"For those saying we should be magnanimous about the passing of the Queen, a reminder that the Queen inserted herself into the lives of Indigenous people here multiple times," Professor O'Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

"She wasn't a bystander to the effects of colonisation and colonialism, she was an architect of it.
"For everyone saying she was a kindly grandmother, they fail to see that she had a job for decades that oversaw actions that made Indigenous peoples' [sic] lives worse."

Professor O'Sullivan said the Queen's death is a timely reminder to "hold the mirror up to the crown and to the Queen."

"She was the one who maintained a colonial rule, her boot on us."
9 September 12:39pm, 7 hours ago.
Remember when Paddington sipped tea with the Queen? He has a message for her today
Humans aren't the only ones who are sending their warm farewells to the Queen. This bear is, too.

In a short, five-word tweet, Paddington Bear wrote: "thank you Ma’am, for everything."
Her death comes only months after the iconic animated bear and her Majesty sat down over marmalade sandwiches and tea in a light-hearted video ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
9 September 12:16pm, 7 hours ago.
'She was the Queen of Australia': Scott Morrison extends respects to royal family
Former prime minister Scott Morrison has described Queen Elizabeth as the "rock of the Commonwealth" and the "Queen of Australia", paying tribute to the longest-serving British monarch.

Speaking to ABC News, he said meeting the Queen was one of the greatest highlights of his political career.

"I described her as the rock of the Commonwealth and she really was. She really was dedicated to the service of all people right across the Commonwealth."

Mr Morrison said during their conversations when he was prime minister, the Queen had shown a keen interest in Australia's domestic issues, but also had a "deep love" for the Pacific.

"She had a deep love for our Pacific people as well, something that I share with her and that was also, I thought, a wonderful feature."

He also paid his respects to King Charles III, who has assumed the role of monarch while mourning the loss of his mother.
9 September 12:13pm, 7 hours ago.
Moment BBC interrupts its programming to announce Queen's death
Footage shows the solemn moment that programs on the United Kingdom's national broadcaster BBC were interrupted for the announcement of the Queen's death.

Journalist Huw Edwards, dressed in a black suit and tie, interrupted normal programming saying: "Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II".

A portrait of the Queen was then shown as the British national anthem, God Save the Queen, was played.
Meanwhile, the United States White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was interrupted during a media briefing on domestic inflation legislation to be informed of the Queen's passing by reporters in the room.

Multiple reporters called out to Ms Jean-Pierre that the Queen had died. She paused mid-sentence, before asking: "so that's been confirmed?" After taking a few moments, Ms Jean-Pierre - wearing white at the time - expressed her sympathies to the Queen's family.
9 September 12:00pm, 7 hours ago.
WATCH: SBS World News will premiere a special bulletin
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, SBS World News will bring to you a special midday bulletin for one hour to get Australians across the country on how the world has reacted to the announcement, and what happens next.

You can catch it on SBS On Demand.
9 September 11:56am, 8 hours ago.
Bells to ring and Sydney Opera House will be lit up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
The NSW and Victorian governments have also announced tributes to the Queen.

In Sydney, bells will ring out at midday at the GPO clock tower, Town Hall and St Andrews around midday. The bell will be tolled 96 times, representing each year of the Queen's life. Other buildings or churches with bells may also participate.

The Sydney Opera House sails will be lit up as a tribute to the Queen, from 7.30pm to midnight on Friday; and from 6.30pm to midnight on Saturday.

“The late Queen Elizabeth II played an important role to the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia,” PM Anthony Albanese said in a statement.
The Sydney Opera House.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit up on Friday and Saturday night as a tribute to the Queen. Source: AAP
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the tribute on the country's most recognised icon would be a symbolic gesture on behalf of the NSW Government.

“The tribute on the sails will recognise Her late Majesty’s immense contribution to our state and nation, a fitting tribute as she officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973,” Mr Perrottet said.

Mourners wishing to lay a floral tribute are being asked to leave these near the gates of Government House Sydney, at Parade Ground inside the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. However, a donation to charity is being encouraged.

In Melbourne, mourners can lay flowers at the gates of Government House, and a tribute book will be available for people to sign.
9 September 11:44am, 8 hours ago.
Here’s what we can expect in the days following the Queen's death
The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II means in - one sense - a step into the unknown.

But in another, royal protocol and tradition dictate there will be a seamless transition to a new monarch and order.
Guards stand at Buckingham Palace surrounded by flowers
Guards stand amongst floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Source: AAP / Victoria Jones/AP
The Royal Palace has long had a detailed strategy in place surrounding the Queen’s death, with the monarch herself heavily involved in the planning. Here’s what we can expect in the coming days.
9 September 11:34am, 8 hours ago.
From QC to KC: Australia's senior barristers get a title change
Many things in Australia that may seem commonplace are expected to change following the Queen's death - including some job titles.

Australia's most senior barristers should update their LinkedIn profiles as their title as Queen's Counsel (QC) will now henceforth be Kings Counsel (KC).

Senior barristers in NSW and Victoria have in recent years been appointed as Senior Counsel (SC). But existing QCs in those states, and other states and territories that continued to use that title, have instead become KC.

The change has already come into effect in courts around Australia too, with criminal matters now being prosecuted by the King, instead of the Queen.

In Victoria's Court of Appeal on Friday, the legal clerk called the case of "Severio Zirilli against the King" in a drug importation case.

Australian Bar Association president Matt Collins KC said the Queen had served the people of Australia, the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with unfailing dignity, compassion, intelligence and grace over seven remarkable decades.

"Throughout that period, Australia has been very well served by, and owes much of its stability and prosperity to, the institutions and Westminster traditions of which Her Majesty has been a vital and wise custodian," he said in a statement.

With AAP.
9 September 11:34am, 8 hours ago.
Not everyone is mourning the Queen's death
As people around the world continue to pay their respects to the Queen, not everyone is mourning her death.

Nyadol Nyoun, lawyer and chair of the Melbourne-based women's migrant and refugee group Harmony Alliance, wrote on Twitter there is a wide spectrum in the way people perceive the Queen.

While she's not bothered by people mourning her death, she said it's important to remember not everyone celebrates the legacy of the United Kingdom's monarchy, with many critical of her role as the head of state while many countries under the Commonwealth around the world were colonised.

"Many parts of the world don't share the same version of history the Western World told itself," she said.
9 September 11:17am, 8 hours ago.
'Portrait of dignity': This is how some Commonwealth nations are remembering the Queen
The Queen's sovereign rule extended beyond the United Kingdom - she was the head of state for 14 countries that make up the Commonwealth realm.

From Australia to Jamaica to Papua New Guinea - this is how leaders of Commonwealth nations have reacted to her death.

In New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern stood beside the Queen's portrait as she described her as "extraordinary".

"She was a woman who worked into her 90s. The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways, working to the very end on behalf of the people she loved."
Jacinda Ardern speaks near a portrait of the Queen
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand. Source: AAP / Mark Mitchell/AP
Indian prime minister Narendra Modhi said on Twitter: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise."

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, was emotional in his tribute as he sent his farewell to the Queen in a live address.

His eyes filled with tears as he said: "I'm having trouble believing that my last sit down with her (as prime minister) was my last."

"I will miss those chats," he added.
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle after recovering from ill health in March this year. Source: Getty / WPA Pool
Jamaica's prime minister Andrew Holness described the Queen as a "portrait of dignity" - displaying grace, elegance and humility that will not be forgotten.
Fiji's prime minister Frank Bainimarama said his country will always treasure "the joy of her visits to Fiji", where she carried "grace, courage, and wisdom".
And president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, said his country (formerly a Commonwealth nation) was struck with "immense sadness" at her passing after a "unique and wonderful" reign.

9 September 10:17am, 9 hours ago.
WATCH: Anthony Albanese's tribute to the Queen
In case you missed it this morning, here's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's address as he
pays tribute to the Queen
.

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'," he said.
9 September 10:16am, 9 hours ago.
Prince Harry and Meghan's message
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when it was announced The Queen had died.

The couple, who are now based in the United States, were on a short trip to Europe and were due to attend an awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening but changed their plans after the Queen's ill health was announced.
Prince Harry and Meghan wave to crowds.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go launch event in Germany on Tuesday. Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish Highland retreat, after the palace revealed doctors were concerned for The Queen's health and had recommended she stay under medical supervision.

He was joined by his brother Prince William as well as the Queen's children: heir apparent Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58.

Prince Harry has not yet released a statement but a memorial message has been posted on the website of his and Meghan's Archewell organisation. The black page features the words: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022".

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge reposted the announcement of the Queen's death on their Instagram page, with a photo of the monarch.
9 September 10:11am, 9 hours ago.
How do Republicans feel about the passing of the Queen?
The Australian Republic Movement has paid its respect to the Queen, while recognising her support for Australia to be a self-determined state.

In a statement, the group said the Queen backed the right of Australians to become an independent nation when the country voted in the 1999 referendum, on whether to separate from the Commonwealth and become a republic.

In March 2000 in a speech at Sydney Opera House, the Queen said that the monarchy's future in Australia, "is an issue for you, the Australian people, and you alone to decide by democratic and constitutional means".

“During her reign, Australia has grown into a mature and independent nation. It is unlikely we will ever see a Monarch as respected or admired by the Australian people again," chair of the movement Peter FitSimons said.

The Queen's death will undoubtedly prompt conversations on
Australia's position in the Commonwealth and whether it is time to move on as a republic.
This year, the Albanese government appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as the new assistant minister for the Republic.

The government has flagged any referendum on a republic would come in a second term, if Labor was re-elected.

We'll wait and see what updates come through. In the meantime, here are some remarks from Mr Thistlethwaite upon his appointment to government in his role earlier this year.
