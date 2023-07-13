Who is Huw Edwards? The BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images

KEY POINTS BBC news presenter Huw Edwards has been named as the anchor at the centre of a sexually explicit photos scandal.

British tabloid The Sun first published the claims last week.

The alleged victim's lawyer says "nothing inappropriate or unlawful" happened.

Huw Edwards, a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) veteran and one of its most highly paid presenters, has been named as the news anchor at the centre of a sexually explicit photos scandal that has rocked Britain's public broadcaster.





The BBC suspended Edwards after claims — first published by the UK tabloid The Sun last week — he paid a young person tens of thousands of dollars over three years for sexual images.





The Sun and other British media had not named the star, resulting in swirling speculation about the identity of the presenter until his wife, Vicky Flind, publicly identified him for the first time on Wednesday (local time).





Flind said in a statement that her husband, who is currently in hospital, first became aware of the allegations last Thursday and "intends to respond to the stories that have been published" when he is "well enough to do so".





UK police have said they found no evidence Edwards has committed a crime.



What are the allegations against Huw Edwards?

On Friday, The Sun reported that a "familiar face" at the BBC had been taken off air as allegations he paid a 17-year-old £35,000 ($67,000) for sexually explicit images over three years were investigated.





Although the age of sexual consent in the UK is 16, it is a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18.





The mother of the young person told The Sun that their child had used the money to fund "a crack cocaine habit" and said that she had made a complaint to the BBC in mid-May.



Huw Edwards is one of the BBC's most highly paid presenters. Source: AAP, Press Association / Chris Jackson/Alamy A lawyer representing the young person in question, who was not named, told the BBC earlier this week that "nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality".





The lawyer said a denial had been provided to The Sun before the original article was published that had not been included in the story.





A spokesperson for The Sun said the tabloid stood by the story. They said the parents' complaint in May had not been acted on by the BBC and that the publication had "seen evidence that supports" the parents' concerns.





London's Metropolitan Police will not investigate the allegations. After speaking with the alleged victim and their parents, police said there was no evidence Edwards had committed a crime.





Police had advised the BBC "it can continue with its internal investigation", which the public broadcaster has said it will do.





The BBC has said it became aware of a complaint in May but "new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature".





It said the original complaint "merited further investigation", but the information it had been provided at the time "did not include an allegation of criminality".





The broadcaster's Corporate Investigations Team had tried to contact the complainant in early June, but "the call did not connect", it said in a statement.



The BBC says it will continue its internal investigation into the allegations against Huw Edwards. Source: AAP, Press Association / James Manning/Alamy

Who is Huw Edwards?

Edwards, 61, is one of the UK's best-known and most authoritative news broadcasters, presenter on the BBC's night-time news, and the face of its election coverage.





He led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.





Edwards is among the broadcaster's best-paid stars, with an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds ($832,000).





He last appeared on air a week ago in Edinburgh for a special broadcast on Scottish celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III .



As she named her husband on Wednesday, Flind said he had been hospitalised with serious mental health issues.





After "five extremely difficult days for our family," Flind said she was naming him "primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children".





"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future," she said.





The father of five said in a 2021 documentary that depression had left him bedridden for over two decades.





Jon Sopel, the former BBC News North America editor, sent his best wishes to Edwards and his family.





"This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life," Sopel said in a tweet.



