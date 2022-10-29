Wives of IS fighters repatriated from Syria 'willing to do whatever is asked' to keep community safe

Four women repatriated to Australia from a camp in Syria have expressed gratitude for their safe return and apologised for the trouble their links to the self-proclaimed Islamic State have caused.





The mothers and 13 children have been in the al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria following the 2019 fall of IS, having travelled to the country with partners who were members of the militant group.





"We are deeply thankful to be back home in Australia with our children," the women said in a statement.





Advertisement

"We want to express our regret for the trouble and hurt we have caused, especially to our families."





“We are willing to do whatever is asked of us by government authorities to ensure the safety of our families and the Australian community and we will fully co-operate with all Australian law enforcement agencies.”





The women, who arrived in Sydney on Saturday from Erbil in Iraq, said they wanted to see their children lead a safe and normal life in Australia once they had received medical treatment.





"Together with our children, we have been through a terrible ordeal over many years," the women said, requesting space, privacy and time to reconnect with loved ones in Australia.



It comes as the mayor of one of Sydney's most multicultural districts said people in the community were concerned.





"The community is always in favour of repatriating refugees; we want to help women and children; we want to help people have a better life," said Fairfield City Council Mayor Frank Carbone.





"But what the community is saying is that we want to support those who want to be part of us, not those who want to go away, turn their backs against us and fight against us."





He added that there were also concerns for refugees in Sydney who might have been directly affected by the war in the region.





"A lot of our community members are refugees, they've been persecuted and ran away from ISIS, so I think this traumatises them and brings a lot of bad memories," Mr Carbone told SBS News..





The mothers, who were partners to IS members, could face continued controls, including ankle monitors and curfews, amid fears they had been radicalised while in Syria.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the women had been cleared to return home after individual assessments by security services.





"At all times the focus has been the safety and security of all Australians as well as the safety of those involved in the operation," she said.





Her opposition counterpart, Karen Andrews, blasted the move.





"It is inexcusable the actions that have been taken by the Albanese government is putting Australian lives at risk ... the risk that is now in our Australian communities here," she said.



'Very bad and dangerous decision'

Salam Qaro, a Yazidi refugee, came to Australia on a humanitarian visa from Iraq in 2019.





He accused IS of killing his grandmother and cousin and said his two uncles were missing after reportedly being captured by the group.



Salam Qaro, a Yazidi refugee, came to Australia on a humanitarian visa from Iraq in 2019. Source: Supplied Mr Qaro said the Australian government had made a "very bad and dangerous decision" by repatriating families of IS fighters.





"The Yazidi community are victims of (ISIS), and we thought that by coming to Australia, a peaceful and multicultural country, we were safe, but bringing these people here is making the Yazidi community very upset, unhappy and it will also increase their anxiety," he told SBS News.





Mr Qaro said the threat of having people linked to IS was real. "Just imagine you see the people who have killed your family. What are you going to do? How are you going to feel?"





"The Australian government has never consulted with the Yazidi community about the decision; we just woke up this morning and saw the news."



"Informed by national security advice, the Government has carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate," Ms O'Neil said.





"Allegations of unlawful activity will continue to be investigated by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team, comprised of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, NSW Police and the NSW Crime Commission.





"Any identified offences may lead to law enforcement action being taken," she said in a statement.





"The New South Wales government is providing extensive support services to assist these women and their children with reintegration alongside law enforcement engagement with these families."



Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed the rescue plan with the first people removed assessed as the most vulnerable of those being held.





The federal government worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, which reportedly included DNA testing the individuals to prove they were Australian citizens.





Most of the children were born in Syria, meaning they'll be seeing Australia for the first time.





The group was taken to an unnamed hotel in Sydney and the NSW government is providing them with support services to assist their integration into the community.





Save the Children head Mat Tinkler said on Saturday the children now had hope but people should not lose track of the roughly 30 remaining women and children yet to be brought home.





"We cannot guarantee their safety unless they are here in Australia," he said.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the safety of Australians was always paramount and the government would continue to act on national security advice.



