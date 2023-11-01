Australia

Woman arrested in relation to three mushroom deaths in Victoria

A woman has been arrested in relation to the deaths of Heather Wilkinson and Don and Gail Patterson, who died in hospital after eating a meal suspected to have contained poisoned mushroom.

A composite image of a woman in a red jumper next to a man and a woman in coats.

Heather Wilkinson (left) and Don and Gail Patterson (right) died in hospital after eating a meal suspected to have contained poisoned mushroom. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Key Points
  • Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman in relation to three people's deaths.
  • They died of a suspected mushroom poisoning incident.
  • Police say she will now be interviewed and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman at the centre of an investigation into a suspected mushroom poisoning incident that left three people dead.

Erin Patterson was arrested by homicide squad detectives at her home in Leongatha in South Gippsland just after 8am on Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at her Gibson Street home with assistance from Australian Federal Police detector dogs.

Police say she will now be interviewed and the investigation remains ongoing.

Heather Wilkinson, 66, her sister Gail Patterson and brother-in-law Don Patterson, both 70, died after falling ill following a lunch at Ms Patterson's home in Leongatha in July.
READ MORE

Suspected death cap mushroom poisoning survivor released from hospital

Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68, spent close to two months in hospital critically ill.

No charges have been laid.

Police believe the symptoms the four diners experienced were consistent with being poisoned by death cap mushrooms.

Homicide detectives previously named the Pattersons' daughter-in-law Erin Patterson as a suspect as she cooked the lunch that is believed to have led to the deaths.

She has previously been interviewed by police and was released without charge.
READ MORE

What you need to know before foraging for wild mushrooms

In a statement to police obtained by the ABC, Ms Patterson said she made a Beef Wellington using button mushrooms from a major supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store.

The 46-year-old said she ate a serving and later suffered bad stomach pains and diarrhoea, contrary to the suggestion of detectives that she did not fall ill.

She has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Victoria Police have not commented on Ms Patterson's statement other than to say it was not one taken by officers.
2 min read
Published 2 November 2023 10:11am
Updated 2h ago 10:57am
Source: AAP
