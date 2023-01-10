'Worst in the history of our game': Melbourne Victory hit with $550,000 fine over pitch invasion

Key Points Melbourne Victory have been hit with a $550,000 fine following the pitch invasion at last month's A-League Men derby.

The crowd violence led to the abandonment of the fixture with Melbourne City.

As part of an array of sanctions from Football Australia, the club was handed a suspended 10-point reduction.

Melbourne Victory have been hit with a record $550,000 fine following the crowd violence which led to the abandonment of last month's A-League Men derby with Melbourne City.





The clubs will be ordered to resume the fixture - which City led 1-0 at the time of the abandonment - in April, with play beginning from the 22nd minute.





As part of an array of sanctions handed down by Football Australia following the 17 December violence , Victory have been handed a suspended 10-point deduction.



That deduction can be invoked at any time this season or over the following three campaigns, should there be more instances of fan violence.





Victory will not be allowed active fan concessions for the remainder of this season.





"Melbourne Victory has brought the game into disrepute," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson told a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday.



