Are US-China tensions easing? Here's what this landmark meeting means

Key Points This was the first such meeting since 2018, aiming to manage disputes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the superpowers can overcome difficulties.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed “candid and constructive” conversations.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China came amid frosty bilateral ties and dim prospects for any breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world's two largest economies.





Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Mr Blinken is the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.





Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed "progress" after shaking hands with Mr Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, a grand venue usually reserved for greeting heads of state.





The top US diplomat and Mr Xi both stressed the importance of having a more stable relationship, as any conflict between the world's two largest economies would create global disruption.



What were the objectives of the visit and were they achieved?

At a news conference concluding his two-day trip to Beijing, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018, Mr Blinken said Washington had achieved its objectives for the trip, including raising concerns directly, trying to set up channels for dialogue and exploring areas of cooperation.





US officials had been playing down the prospect of a major breakthrough, but hoped Mr Blinken's visit would pave the way for more bilateral meetings, including possible trips by treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.





It had been hoped that it would even pave the way for a summit between Mr Xi and Mr Biden later in the year.





Mr Biden and Mr Xi last met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, pledging more frequent communication, although ties have since deteriorated.





"The two sides have also made progress and reached an agreement on some specific issues. This is very good," Mr Xi told Mr Blinken across a long table adorned with pink flowers.



Mr Blinken responded by saying the two countries have a responsibility to manage their relationship.





His meetings in Beijing, including talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang, had been "candid and constructive," Mr Blinken added.





It was not clear from Mr Xi's remarks what progress he was referring to, although he told Mr Blinken that China "hopes to see a sound and steady China-US relationship" and believes that the countries "can overcome various difficulties," according to a Chinese readout of the talks.





Mr Blinken said he made clear the US needs much greater cooperation from China on stemming the flow of fentanyl , and the sides agreed to set up a working group on the matter.



Where do they stand with regard to Taiwan now?

Mr Xi urged Washington not to "hurt China's legitimate rights and interests," a signal of potential flashpoints such as Taiwan , the democratic island Beijing claims as its own.





Beijing's tone on Taiwan was particularly pointed throughout Mr Blinken's visit.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. "China has no room for compromise or concessions," Mr Wang said, according to the Chinese readout.





The US has long stuck to a policy of "strategic ambiguity" over whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing has refused to rule out.



What does it mean for Australia's relationship with China?

Strained ties between Australia and China are easing , but Australia wants to see more progress before the prime minister travels to China.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to visit Beijing in the coming months, with the Opposition keen to know whether any conditions are attached.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was choosing her words carefully.



"We want to see continued progress and the most positive circumstances for any visit by the prime minister," she told a Senate hearing last month.





"This is an area of some sensitivity and an area where we seek to be bipartisan."





Australia's diplomatic approach to resolving trade disputes with China is also leading to breakthroughs, according to the federal government.





Trade Minister Don Farrell recently met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Detroit.



No respite in frosty military relationships

China refused to entertain Washington's bid to resume military-to-military communication channels, citing US sanctions as the obstacle.





The lack of open communication channels between the two countries has prompted international jitters, and Beijing's reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington has alarmed China's neighbours.





Speaking to reporters after the talks, senior foreign ministry official Yang Tao said US sanctions were blocking progress on improving military-to-military communications.



Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been sanctioned since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.





Asked what specific progress the two sides had made, Mr Yang said they had agreed to prevent a downward spiral in relations. The official added that Chinese foreign minister Mr Qin had accepted Mr Blinken's request to visit the United States.



'On the right trail'

Mr Biden said he thinks relations between the two countries are on the right path and indicated that progress was made during Mr Blinken's trip.





"We're on the right trail here," Mr Biden said of US-China relations.





Asked by reporters during a trip to California whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, "I don't feel," he said.





"You know it's been made."





Mr Biden said of Mr Blinken: "He did a hell of a job."





At one of the most significant US-China exchanges since Mr Biden took office, it was not clear how the countries would overcome their differences. The sides agreed to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits in the coming weeks and months.



What do the experts think?

Mr Xi's comments, and the diplomatic choreography of the visit, appeared to signal a will to make progress, analysts said.





"China's messaging has been pretty positive," said Wu Xinbo, a professor and director at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.





"China showed that it still hopes to work with the US to stabilise and improve relations. I think that while China is not optimistic about Sino-US relations, it has not given up hope either."



