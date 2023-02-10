Trade relationship thaws between Australia and China

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell speaks to China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao via teleconference

The first bilateral meeting of Trade ministers of China and Australia happened this week. It also follows the arrival of the first coal shipment to China in more than two years, since the unofficial ban was imposed. Beijing claims willingness to promote what it calls "economic cooperation".

