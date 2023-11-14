Environment

Young Australians overwhelmingly want a legal right to a healthy environment

A study from the Australian Conservation Foundation has found nine out of 10 people aged 13 to 24 want the right to a healthy environment enshrined in law.

Three schoolgirls in uniform hold up a banner reading "The World is Changing. Why Aren't We"

Over the last five years, school students have become increasingly vocal about the issue of climate change. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

New research has found that young Australians overwhelmingly want
the right to a healthy environment
enshrined in law to keep pace with standards being set overseas.

The study from the Australian Conservation Foundation has found nine out of 10 people aged 13 to 24 want Australia to follow the more than 160 countries worldwide which have legislated the right.

More than 160 countries have legislated a right to a healthy environment, but no Australian jurisdiction has done so.
The ACT has begun legislating a right to a healthy planet, while NSW lists it as a "guiding principle" of climate action.

"Australia is falling behind other nations by failing to enshrine in law the right to a healthy environment," Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy said.

"This right is recognised in 161 other countries … a growing movement of children and young people are raising their voices for a safe, liveable future, taking action on the streets and in the courts."

Senator David Pocock: Politicians ignore public shift 'at their peril'

Independent senator David Pocock has a bill before the federal parliament that would require decision-makers to consider the health of children when making significant decisions, and to factor them into policies relating to fossil fuels.

The senator says legislating
an environmental duty of care to children's health
is "inevitable."

"This will happen. It's up to this parliament whether we decide to have some leadership and make this happen now, or kick this can down the road and continue to not listen to young people and to not take them seriously," Pocock said.
"There is a shift happening. People are expecting more of their elected representatives and I think politicians ignore this at their peril."

Asked if the right to a healthy environment should be legislated, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said "nature needs a voice".

"I don't think Australia can keep fronting up to international conferences, signing up to
pledges like zero extinction
without understanding what a rights for nature framework will eventually have to require," she said.
2 min read
Published 14 November 2023 11:19am
Updated 2h ago 11:30am
Source: SBS, AAP

